BWW Review: Florida Theatrical Association's ASSASSINS at Cheyenne Saloon

In the world of musical theatre there are productions that come along that deliver the perfect storm of creative expression. This elusive synergy can be due to the topic or setting being extremely relevant to the time that it is performed or can come from the blending of top-notch talent, creative vision and execution. Even more rarely, an opportunity comes along to mount a production in an unexpected but perfect setting for a given show. And sometimes, just sometimes, you get all the above. That is the best way I can describe the Florida Theatrical Association's current production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical, ASSASSINS - a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness this wonderful piece of musical theatre, delivered by a stellar cast in an unlikely location - the Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando.

For those not-familiar with ASSASSINS, the musical, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1990 (and finally made it to Broadway in 2004) is a history lesson and a cautionary tale of the nine men and women who have assassinated or tried to assassinate a U.S. President. It is a story of disillusionment, political and personal alienation, and the lengths that some will go to reach their idea of the American Dream. Presented in a series of scenes and songs, the audience is introduced, one by one, to these individuals who made their mark in American history through a violent act. Through the magic of the theatre, these individuals are shown as an unlikely community who are bound by their actions (or attempted actions) and their singular goal. Some of the names are ones you will recognize - John Wilkes Booth the "pioneer" (David Lee) and Lee Harvey Oswald (Cameron Silverman). Others may not be as familiar - Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme (Kristie Geng), Charles J. Guiteau (David Lowe), Sara Jane Moore (Morgan Howland-Cook), John Hinckley (David Kotary), Samuel Byck (Jason Blackwater), Leon Czolgosz (Pat Clark), and Giuseppe Zangara (Alan Pagan). But by the end of the evening, all have the chance to share their story and why they did what they did.

For those who haven't heard of ASSASSINS you may be thinking - "Why would anyone want to see a musical about presidential assassins?" But there is something about the show that makes you stop and think about these individual Americans, just like you and me, what drove them to do such horrible things and how in 2021 we are still dealing with many of the things that pushed each of these people to take such violent actions. And as noted above, in this production by the Florida Theatrical Association at the Cheyenne Saloon - it delivers this history lesson in a room that feels like it was built specifically for this production.

FTA's production of ASSASSINS is unexpected, immersive, challenging, disturbing and downright thrilling. It feels like everything I imagine Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman set out to do when writing the piece almost 35 years ago. The cast, as a whole, is excellent. There are so many standout performances it will be hard to include them all - but here's a quick laundry list of my favorites: as John Wilkes Booth, David Lee seethes through a smooth and pitch perfect southern drawl and gives a tour de force delivery of Booth's scene with Oswald (an excellent Cameron Silverman) late in the show. Kristie Geng and Morgan Howland-Cook as the two female would-be assassins of President Ford, Squeaky Fromme and Sara Jane Moore, are each quite funny in their own way, but in their scenes together they truly shine. David Lowe's characterization of Charles J. Guiteau (assassin of President Garfield) is manic and marvelous but he doesn't overplay it as many actors have before - he has a subtle, yet sinister air to him that works extremely well. Pat Clark's Leon Czolgosz (assassin of William McKinley) is quiet, yet passionate about the cause of the worker - and has a great scene with Cherry Gonzalez as the political activist and anarchist, Emma Goldman. As Samuel Byck (who intended to crash a plane into Richard Nixon), Jason Blackwater is "over it" and delivers two hilarious monologues in a tattered and torn Santa suit. C.J. Sikorski, as the Proprietor acts as a nefarious puppet master - encouraging each assassin and guiding their fates to their inevitable act. Finally, as the Balladeer, Dane Becker gives a bright, and brilliant performance (with a clear and soaring voice) as the narrator/voice of reason/moral compass of the show.

Director Kenny Howard's vision for this production of ASSASSINS is truly commendable. To have the idea to mount this musical in the mammoth and stunning Cheyenne Saloon is truly inspired. By directing the action throughout the space - on the small stage, amongst the audience, and on the grand staircase leading to the second floor, Mr. Howard crafts an extremely unique and special experience - one that audiences are going to be talking about for years to come. He captures the tone of the piece perfectly -simultaneously entertaining, educating and challenging the audiences to think.

And while the space practically designed itself, set designer Cliff Price punctuates and elevates the set through subtle touches of carnival and Americana. Amy Hadley's Lighting Designs are quite effective in directing the audience to the action (especially challenging when the action can be anywhere in the room), and Josh Seyna's projections (on a bullet riddled bullseye) add just the right amount of scenic context to the production. Donald Spencer's costumes are stunning - with nice touches such as the balladeers American flag handkerchief, and the proprietors blue coat and white top hat - that pop. Musical Director Jason Whitehead does a marvelous job with the cast vocals and leads a fantastic live band (well placed in the balcony above the stage) - hooray for a live band!

ASSASSINS is not a show that gets performed often and certainly not in such a perfect setting as the Cheyenne Saloon. I feel privileged to have been in the audience for Florida Theatrical Association's production - especially since, as of this writing, all performances are now sold out. It is entertaining but challenging, funny but thought provoking, and simply a wonderful production of a lesser-known Sondheim classic. And while the play may focus on American history, the story is as important today as ever. With an increasingly polarized American society, people are looking for answers. And though the actions of the characters in ASSASSINS are never ok, understanding how one might get to those extremes may just help us learn how to better help each other.

ASSASSINS by Florida Theatrical Association runs at the Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando through May 1. Their next production will be Willy Russell's BLOOD BROTHERS June 10 - 19 at The Abbey. Tickets can be purchased by visiting abbeyorlando.com.

All Photos by James Berkley Photography.