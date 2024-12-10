BROOKLYN'S BRIDGE Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will present Brooklyn’s Bridge for its first full-scale, professional debut in February 21, 2025. The arts center welcomed Brooklyn’s Bridge creative leaders, New York based director Ray Roderick and Joseph Baker in January 2024, which resulted in finetuning the book, lyrics and music.

This show will tap an all-Orlando cast for its production including actors, musicians, and designers for a 17-show run inside Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.

“As we celebrate 10 successful years and move towards the next 10, we will be creating and supporting new works,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “Supporting the next evolution of Brooklyn’s Bridges’ production with an all-local cast and crew showcases the exceptional talents of our arts & entertainment industry.”

Brooklyn’s Bridge is a new musical, inspired by the remarkable story of Emily Roebling and the construction of the well-known Brooklyn Bridge, which was recently featured in HBO’s The Gilded Age.

“The Dr. Phillips Center has been the perfect place to build Brooklyn’s Bridge,” Roderick says. “Orlando’s music theater talent is wonderfully abundant, and it has been the passion and support from Dr. Phillips Center that has been a gift for all of us working on this new work.”

With 21 original songs, the narrative of building the Brooklyn Bridge comes to life on stage through the eyes of political cartoonist Thomas Nast between the years of 1869-1883.

Brooklyn’s Bridge is part of the community at Dr. Phillips Center supported by OUC – The Reliable One. This series brings a spotlight to our diverse community and regional talent raising awareness of our community’s cultural offerings. This specific program is also supported by Nicholas Seidule.

