BIG FISH Comes to Theatre at St. Luke’s

Get ready to step into a world of witches, circus acts, giants, and Southern charm as Theatre at St. Luke’s presents Big Fish, the larger-than-life musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the beloved Tim Burton film. With performances running July 31 through August 10, this visually dazzling and emotionally resonant production invites audiences to laugh, cry, and dream alongside a family learning what it truly means to live a “big” life.

At the heart of Big Fish is Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman whose outrageous stories captivate everyone except his son, Will. As Will prepares for fatherhood, he sets out to separate fact from fiction in his father’s fantastical tales, only to discover a truth more meaningful than he ever imagined.

Says director Steve MacKinnon, "This show is not just a fantastical tale of giants, witches, and daffodils…but is a deeply human story about parents and children, the power of storytelling, and the legacies we leave behind. We are not just telling this story, we are living it."

Featuring a stellar local cast, bold choreography, and Andrew Lippa’s soaring score, Big Fish is packed with humor, heart, and moments of breathtaking spectacle that will stir the hearts of audiences of all ages.

The creative team behind Big Fish includes Tramaine Berryhill on scenic design, George Jackson shaping the mood through lighting, Katy Williams crafting character-driven costumes, and Justin Lore designing wigs that complete each look. Xavier Krejcha builds an immersive soundscape, Bradley Roberts guides the vocal direction, and John R. Mason III leads the live orchestra. Tiffany Meadows-Green leads the production, with choreography by Lindsay Wood Hose bringing the story’s movement to life.

MacKinnon continues, "Revisiting Big Fish at this moment with this extraordinary community feels more meaningful than ever. In a world that often tempts us to be scrolling spectators, this story reminds us that we’re called to be active participants in our own lives. To take risks. To pursue wonder. To tell our truths boldly. To be the hero of our own stories. Not someday, but today."