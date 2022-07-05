A New Story Sets Sail: Disney Cruise Line Welcomes Fifth Ship, DISNEY WISH

Editor's Note: The Disney Wish set sail for its inaugural cruise and Broadwayworld was part of the exciting voyage. We are sharing information about the christening event and stay tuned for news about the ships outstanding performances, amenities, cuisine, and more.

The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was christened on Wednesday, June 29th during an unforgettable celebration filled with spectacular musical performances, special guests and characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar stories.

With an astounding assembly of princesses, heroes, Jedi and pals on stage, three Make-A-Wish children stole the show as they played a historic role in the celebration.

Disney Cruise Line honored Make-A-Wish children past, present and future in the prestigious role of godchildren for the Disney Wish, redefining the longstanding maritime tradition of appointing a ship "godmother." Three ambassadors - Colby, 10; Megan, 16; and Jenna, 12 - represented all Disney Wish godchildren and recited a time-honored blessing of the ship, which symbolically bestows good fortune on the vessel and its travelers.

Tony Award-winning entertainer Anika Noni Rose, the Disney Legend known for voicing Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog," performed a stirring rendition of the beloved Disney Parks ballad "Wishes," evoking the spirit of optimism and wonder woven into the fabric of Disney's enchanting new cruise ship.

The event culminated with the ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle like only Disney can do, with a dash of pixie dust and a symphony of pyrotechnics, special effects, music and fanfare.

"The Disney Wish embodies the incredible magic that only Disney can deliver," said Bob Chapek, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. "It celebrates nearly 100 years of Disney storytelling excellence, bringing fantastic worlds and beloved characters to life like never before through innovative technology and new approaches. Every element of the Disney Wish reflects our relentless focus on our guests, and everything they love about Disney."

The newest Disney Cruise Line ship is infused with more storytelling than ever before and filled with one-of-a-kind entertainment and innovative "firsts" from bow to stern.

These include the first Disney attraction at sea, family dining adventures themed to "Frozen" and Marvel, an immersive tour of the Star Wars galaxy, interactive virtual quests that unlock hidden magic around every corner, original Broadway-style stage productions, signature fireworks at sea, imaginative clubs for kids of all ages, and an expanded collection of experiences exclusively for adults.

"We're constantly innovating and creating big, bold experiences for our guests that connect them to our stories in amazing new ways," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "With the Disney Wish, we're pushing the boundaries of what's possible with awesome new entertainment and experiences and combining them with Disney Cruise Line fan-favorite offerings. This new ship is one more symbol of our incredibly bright future, and just the beginning of where we can go."

The Disney Wish sails its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

To learn more about the Disney Wish or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Make-A-Wish® and Copywright: Disney Cruise Line