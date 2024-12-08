Review: GIRLS LIKE US: A LITTLE NAUGHTY, MOSTLY NICE at Omaha Community Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For a laid back change of pace during this busy holiday season, Omaha Community Playhouse under the direction of Susan Baer Collins is presenting a cabaret featuring three talented ladies. GIRLS LIKE US: A LITTLE NAUGHTY, MOSTLY NICE! is running in the Howard Drew Theatre though December 22.

This Chicago-based cabaret group consisting of Laura Freeman, Beckie Menzie and Marianne Murphy Orland, brings holiday favorites, both true to origin and creatively redefined with clever lyrics meant to amuse. Three different voices and styles combine to present a tightly blended sound pleasing to the ear.

Laura Freeman has performed with well-known singers such as Patty LuPone and even toured with Nebraska Theatre Caravan in A CHRISTMAS CAROL, which happens to be running concurrently at OCP.

Beckie Menzie, an impressive pianist, has performed at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and NYC’s Birdland, to name a few. Her skill at the piano and contagious joy in performing is remarkable. I found myself watching her the majority of the show.

Chicago-based Marianne Murphy-Orland has a long history of performing. She describes her longevity as tracing back before “your last cassette got tangled in the machine.” This is the type of humor permeating the 90 minute show.

Mixing old and new holiday classics such as “Silent Night” and “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the trio pulls out some pretty funny numbers. “Gloria,” a spoof of dead language Latin draws the biggest laughs with its zany silliness. A few non-Christmas songs are thrown into their repertoire like Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” and Petula Clark’s “Downtown.” The wide variety of songs keeps it interesting.

Against Jim Othuse’s homey backdrop of tiny lights behind a gossamer curtain, a traditionally colorful Christmas tree, and two pretty rugs, the trio sparkles in evening attire.

Local musicians Vince Krysl on drums and Michael Frederickson on bass add richness to Menzie’s piano.

This is a fun way to feel at home for the holidays with friends. These lovely ladies invite us to participate in the fun as they share stories from their lives while gifting us with music and mirth.

Performances run Wednesdays at 7:00 pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. You can obtain your tickets at the OCP Box Office by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Reader Reviews