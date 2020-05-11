Lindsay Pearce, Nikki Blonsky, Laura Leigh Turner & More Join Instagram Live Concert to Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #2 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Friday, May 15 on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of Singers and Performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

LIST OF TALENT PERFORMING

@TheEmilyCarey (10AM EST)

(West End Theatre)

@TaylorPaigeHenderson (10:30AM EST)

(The Bedwetter- Off Broadway)

@EleanorKoskiOfficial (11AM EST)

(Les Miserables Broadway)

@Sway_Bhatia (11:30AM)

(Singer)

@AllisonBailey (11:45AM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@StephanieCarcache (12:45 PM EST)

(Singer)

@EmilyJewel7 (1PM EST)

(Les Miserables National Tour)

@BriannaaBruzzo (1:15PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@AddisonMValentino (1:30PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@Eloise_Vaynshtok (1:45PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@MaddieKayHarris (2PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@JaxonJamesTheOfficial (2:15 EST)

(Singer)

@SkylarMay (2:30PM EST)

(Singer/Songwriter)

@SarahAnnee17 (2:45PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@LindsayHeatherPearce (3PM EST)

(Wicked Broadway)

@ErynLeCroy (3:15PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

@AftonGraceHigbee (3:30PM EST)

(When You Wish- @Tuacahn.Amp Theatre)

@AddisonTakefman (3:45PM EST)

(Les Miserables National Tour)

@ImBaileyMcCall (4PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@GabriellaMozzarella (4:15 EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@DavidSocolar (4:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@KellyKrauter (5PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@LauraLeighTurner (5:15PM EST)

(Means Girls Broadway)

Walter Russell III

@Wr3hrlm (5:30PM EST)

(The Lion King Broadway & National Tour)

Toni Ann Gisondi

@Molly609 (5:45PM EST)

("Molly" in Annie (1982) Movie)

@Jillian__Butler (6PM EST)

(Les Miserables National Tour)

@SophieKnapp6 (6:15PM EST)

(Once Broadway and National Tour)

(Les Miserables National Tour)

(Chasing Rainbows)

@DalyaKnapp (6:30PM EST)

(Les Miserables National Tour)

(Evil CBS)

@JennSmith810 (6:45PM EST)

(Bandstand National Tour)

(Something Rotten Broadway)

@Sophia_VanDette (7PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@AlexaLasanta (7:15PM EST)

(Sound Of Music National Tour)

@LilyBrooksOBrient (8PM EST)

(Matilda National Tour)

(The Big Show Show)

@CatherineBradley_ (8:15PM EST)

(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway)

@TheRealCharlotteIsabel (8:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@MakaylaConnollyOfficial (8:45 PM EST)

(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway)

@IAmKennedyMadison (9PM EST)

(Singer/Songwriter)

@NikkiBlonsky (9:15PM EST)

(Hairspray Movie 2007)

@MackenzieMercerOfficial (9:30PM EST)

(Les Miserables Broadway)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





