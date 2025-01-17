BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL to be Presented by Rave On Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rave On Productions will present its upcoming production of Beehive: The 60s Musical, an electrifying tribute to the women who made the 1960s one of the most dynamic decades in music history. This high-energy musical celebration will showcase the powerhouse vocals and unforgettable hits that defined an era, bringing an iconic show back to the Omaha stage.

"Beehive has a special place in the hearts of Omaha audiences, and we're honored to bring it to life with our signature passion and creativity," said Kate Whitecotton, CEO of Rave On Productions. "This show isn't just a performance - it's a celebration of music, culture, and the unstoppable spirit of the 1960s."

Featuring timeless classics such as "My Boyfriend's Back," "One Fine Day," "Respect," and "Natural Woman," Beehive pays homage to legendary artists like Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, and The Supremes. Audiences will be transported through the decade with dazzling performances, vibrant costumes, and the infectious energy of the era.

About the Production Rave On Productions' Beehive will feature an all-star cast of local and regional talent, backed by a live band that promises to bring every note to life. With its high-energy choreography and heartfelt storytelling, the show will offer a nostalgic yet fresh experience for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10:00am. The show runs one weekend only, with performances on March 28 - 30 at the Slowdown. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2:00pm.

