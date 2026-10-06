Tom Dugan's WIESENTHAL to Make Oklahoma Premiere at Oklahoma Shakespeare

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Audiences will have a rare opportunity this October when Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma presents the Oklahoma premiere of Wiesenthal, the one-man play written and performed by Tom Dugan. The production will be presented October 10 at 8 p.m. and October 11 at 2 p.m. at Oklahoma Shakespeare, located at 2920 Paseo in Oklahoma City.

Wiesenthal tells the story of Simon Wiesenthal, the Holocaust survivor who devoted his life to pursuing justice for victims of Nazi crimes and preserving the memory of those who were murdered. The play invites audiences to reflect on the importance of remembrance, accountability, and the responsibility of bearing witness to history.

For Oklahoma audiences, the production represents more than just the arrival of an acclaimed play-it is the first opportunity to experience this celebrated work in the state. Opening the inaugural season of Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma, the production aligns with the company's mission to bring meaningful stories that illuminate history, inspire conversation, and strengthen community connections.

At the heart of the production is its creator, Tom Dugan, an award-winning Los Angeles-based playwright and actor whose career spans more than three decades. Dugan has earned recognition from major theater organizations including the New York Drama Desk, New York Outer Critics Circle, Los Angeles Ovation Awards, Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, and Los Angeles Stage Scene. His work is known for combining meticulous historical research with compelling theatrical storytelling.

The play enjoyed an Off-Broadway production and was later featured on PBS, introducing the story of Simon Wiesenthal to a national audience. Through a deeply personal and often surprisingly humorous portrayal, Dugan presents Wiesenthal not as a distant historical figure, but as a man wrestling with questions of justice, forgiveness, memory, and the future.

The play is set in the final day of Wiesenthal's professional life. As visitors arrive at his office seeking answers and guidance, the famed Nazi hunter recounts key moments from his life and explains why remembrance remains essential long after the events of World War II have passed from living memory. The result is a theatrical experience that is both educational and emotionally resonant, connecting historical events to contemporary questions about truth, responsibility, and human dignity.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 09 Hrs 01 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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