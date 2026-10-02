Special: PIRATES! The Penzance Musical at Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City University | October 2 – 4, 2026
PIRATES! The Penzance Musical at Oklahoma City University
Dates: October 2 – 4, 2026
Venue: Oklahoma City University · Oklahoma City, OK · 2501 N. Blackwelder Ave.
Type: Musical | Box office: 405-208-5227
BY ROD JONES / OCU MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS
Oklahoma City University is opening its performance season with the regional premiere of “Pirates! The Penzance Musical,” a fast-paced, jazz-infused reimagining of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic 1880 operetta following its 2025 Broadway run.
The spirited and creative adaptation moves the swashbuckling comedy from Penzance to New Orleans. Featuring jazz inflections and fresh orchestrations, a hapless band of pirates, a tongue-twisted modern Major General and the heartfelt pursuit of forbidden love, the 2025 Tony Award nominee for Best Revival of a Musical reimagines the British classic for a new generation.
The plot transplants the characters ashore to New Orleans, blending the familiar melodies of the original British version with smoky jazz standards. Highlights include the classic machine-gun “patter song” delivery, including “The Modern Major General” performed at double speed during an encore, as well as the challenging tongue-twister “Nightmare Song.” The production is designed to be quick and audience-friendly, with each act running under an hour.
“It’s pedal to the metal through the whole thing,” said Director David Herendeen. “It’s a fast tour de force for the Major General character and the whole ensemble.”
The storyline serves as an encouraging message on diversity and unity, brought to life through a diverse cast of pirates and maidens from around the globe and capped by the ensemble finale “We All Came from Someplace Else.”
The production features a passerelle, a walkway extending from the stage between the orchestra pit and the audience that brings performers directly into the audience space.
The creative team includes Matthew Mailman as music director; Sheri Hayden, choreographer; Hannah Manner, production manager; Tait Truong, lighting designer; Jason Foreman, scenic designer; and Adrian Montoya, Costume Designer.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Kirkpatrick Fine Arts Center at 2501 N. Blackwelder. Tickets are available at the OCUPerforms website at okcu.edu/ocuperforms or by calling 405-208-5227.
Age recommendation:
8+
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