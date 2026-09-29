SHORTS Will Be Performed By Oklahoma City Ballet in October

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Oklahoma City Ballet will present “SHORTS,” a mixed-repertory program featuring four works by Agnes de Mille, Christopher Bruce, George Balanchine and Oklahoma City Ballet Resident Choreographer DaYoung Jung, Oct. 23-25 at Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Sunday, Oct. 25, performance at 2 p.m. The program will be presented at Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N. Walker Ave.

The program will include Agnes de Mille’s “Rodeo,” a 1942 ballet set to music by Aaron Copland. The work follows a tomboy cowgirl navigating life, love and identity on a Western ranch. De Mille’s choreography incorporated American themes and folk dance into classical ballet and later helped establish her work on the musical “Oklahoma!”

Also featured will be Christopher Bruce’s “Hush,” set to music from Yo-Yo Ma and Bobby McFerrin’s album of the same name. The contemporary work features six dancers portraying a family of street-performing mimes and explores relationships, family dynamics, humor and love. The choreography combines classical ballet and contemporary movement.

George Balanchine’s “Serenade” will round out the established works on the program. Originally choreographed in 1934, the ballet was Balanchine’s first original work created in the United States. It is set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48” and is associated with its neoclassical choreography, blue backdrop and floor-length pale blue tulle skirts.

The program will also introduce “To Carry Our Own Names,” choreographed by Oklahoma City Ballet Resident Choreographer DaYoung Jung. The work was originally commissioned by Joffrey Ballet’s Winning Works 2026 and reflects on memories, relationships, challenges and experiences carried through the process of developing individual identities. The addition marks Jung’s first work to debut on the Civic Center stage as the company’s resident choreographer.

The performances will feature dancers from Oklahoma City Ballet. The company’s 2026-27 roster includes principal dancers Alejandro González, Courtney Connor Jones and Mayu Odaka; soloists Randolph Fernandez, Callum Findlay-White, Tessa Hogge and Paige Russell; and corps de ballet members John Aguirre, Oslaniel Castillo, Kesler Colton, Eichi Fujita, Federico Ginetti, Leo Godfrey, Mickayla González, James Klump, Rachel Kundzins, Grace Manuel, Leah Reiter, Erina Tanaka West, Anna Tateda and Flannery Werner. The company’s apprentices are Annabelle Gourley, Aylani Guajardo, Bella Saclolo and Sarah Beth Wriston. The company has not published a work-specific casting breakdown for the “SHORTS” performances.

Tickets are priced at $55 to $130 and are on sale now. All individuals, including infants and young children who may sit on a lap, are required to have a ticket. Ticket sales are final, according to Oklahoma City Ballet.

“SHORTS” is part of Oklahoma City Ballet’s 2026-27 season, which also includes “The Nutcracker,” “Don Quixote,” “Future Voices: A Choreographic Showcase” and Kenneth Tindall’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

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