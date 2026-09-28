The McKnight Center to Present Two Performances of THE NUTCRACKER
The holiday classic will be staged at the performing arts center, offering family-friendly matinee and evening showtimes.
The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU) will present NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., continuing a holiday tradition that has entertained audiences across the country for more than three decades.
Celebrated as the largest Nutcracker production in North America, this breathtaking holiday spectacular features an international cast of world-class dancers, gravity-defying acrobatics, magnificent costumes and towering puppetry. Set to Tchaikovsky's iconic score, the production transforms the stage into a vivid, immersive celebration of the season.
'The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition that continues to bring generations of families together,' said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. 'We are pleased to welcome this production to Stillwater and give our community an opportunity to experience this beloved story together.'
Beyond the stage, the production maintains a strong commitment to arts education and community engagement through their flagship 'Dance with Us' program. Through partnerships with local dance studios in each tour market, thousands of young dancers are invited each year to participate in workshops and performance opportunities alongside the international cast.
Young students from Stillwater's Thriller Dance Studio had the opportunity to audition for a role in the ballet. More than forty dancers auditioned. Those cast in the production will dance roles like mice, snowflakes, snow maidens and more, performing alongside the professional cast.
Tickets are on sale now, visit McKnightCenter.org or contact the box office at 405.744.9999 to purchase.
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