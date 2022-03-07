Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The McKnight Center to Celebrate Pilobolus Dance Company's 50th Anniversary

The group will perform at The Center on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 7, 2022  

The Pilobolus Dance Company will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a tour stopping at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU). Pilobolus secured an iconic place in American culture in the early 1970s and continues to wow audiences with its irresistible mix of wit, sensuality and stunning physical acumen. The group will perform at The Center on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. The venerated dance company will also provide a masterclass focusing on the body's natural movement. The unique educational opportunity is open to OSU dance and theatre department students, and provides a chance for them to hone their craft alongside industry professionals.

"Pilobolus brings a riveting and infectious energy. They inspire newfound creativity," said The McKnight Center Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "The dance company has been around 50 years, and it continues to find innovative ways to enthrall audiences with performances that are exclusive to the brand. We're thrilled to host this caliber of event, and it's even more exciting that their expertise will be used to inspire OSU students through an impactful learning opportunity."

The Pilobolus production showcases vintage and innovative dance elements. For 50 years, Pilobolus has performed in high-profile events around the world like the Olympic Games, the Oscars and The Academy Awards. The dance troupe has worked with a half-century of talented artists and influencers.

"This is one of the shows I am most excited for this season. Physicality and fluidity will come together for a stunningly graceful show that entertains everyone," continued Blakeman.

The current Pilobolus troupe is ages 23 to 30, one of the youngest in the group's history. Former Pilobolus dancer, Renée Jaworski, has returned as co-artistic director. She worked with Matt Kent, co-artistic director, to add to Pilobolus' repertoire of more than 120 works.

"For the Big Five-Oh!, we chose what we believed are the sorts of pieces that made the company shift in some way, or brought them into something new," detailed Jaworski. "As you can imagine, that has happened quite a few times over 50 years... As companies change, the pieces grow and look a little different every time somebody new does them."

Tickets to the Big Five-Oh! performance on March 24 are available online at mcknightcenter.org or by calling (405) 744-9999. Masks are required for this show. The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please click here. For tickets and more information, visit mcknightcenter.org or call (405) 744-9999.

