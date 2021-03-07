BWW Review: Choctaw High School goes on a Magical Journey INTO THE WOODS

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods is a fun, frolicking adventure. It was a Broadway hit in 1987, and was turned into a star-studded movie in 2014. Into the Woods features Sondheim's signature music, and the story is a fairytale mash-up, chock full of well-known characters, princes and princesses, heroes and heroines, and even an evil witch. Like every good fairytale, there are curses, magic beans, damsels with long flowing hair, and unexpected twists around every turn. It's the perfect story to dive into right now. What we all could use, more than anything, is a little escapism.

Choctaw-Nicoma Park's Fine Arts Program is among the best (if not THE best) in the state. Director Maryjane Burton is a force of nature in her own right, and she creates professional level theatre in Choctaw High School's lovely performing arts auditorium. Burton and production co-director Justin Larman expect nothing less than professional work ethic and commitment from their students, and they get it. With their "find a way, make a way" attitude, they've accomplished what they sought out to produce- a fun-filled, high energy, beautiful production of a challenging musical. Sondheim is one of Broadway's most notoriously difficult composers, and Into The Woods is not for the uncommitted. However, commit they do, and if any of the musical numbers gives the performers pause, they don't show it.

Will Whitlock opens the show as the story's Narrator. Whitlock is energetic and smart, keeping pace with the older cast members. This fifth grader shows promise as a performer, and will do great in whatever role he chooses next.

Ryleigh Andrews is absolutely dynamite as the Wicked Witch. Andrews is a crowd-favorite, with so much personality and comedic timing, it simply bursts out of her. Andrews is a radiant performer, hilarious as the Evil Witch and quite hideous at first. Soon the spell is broken, and her youth and beauty is restored. Andrews then struts on stage with the swagger of an Evil Sorceress. Andrews is one to watch for. Her vocal ability rivals those of the greats, and her star shines bright. This high school Senior is just getting started, and those lucky enough to see her perform can't wait to see what she does next.

Dalton Lewis is endearing as the Baker, and Rachael Mosshammer is lovely as his wife. Lewis portrays a man who is pure in heart. He sets off to break the witch's curse, in hopes of starting a family with his wife. The Baker's Wife uses her quick wit to get her husband out of several dire straits. Mosshammer shines in her solo number "Moments in the Woods" and shows how much she's grown as a performer.

Lexi Sendall is captivating as Cinderella. Sendall is a poised and mature performer, with a natural presence onstage. She shows a level of professionalism beyond her years, and tugs at hearts with her portrayal. She's funny and magnetic, creating a humorous Cinderella.

Maggie Sapp is bouncy and bold as Little Red Riding Hood. She takes the iconic image of a helpless victim and turns it on its head. Sapp is tough and smart, with more than a few tricks up her sleeve and an aptitude for survival. This is the woods, after all, and one must keep their wits at all times.

Ethan Swartz is clever and conniving as the Wolf. Swartz slinks as the sly Wolf, sparkling with ambiguity and a glimmer of mischief.

Will Shepard is Jack, who unwittingly sets in motion the events of the night. Jack sells his prized cow for "magic beans", casting them aside and growing, as you'd expect, a Magic Beanstalk. Shepard is amusing and capable in the role, an anti-hero we can all cheer for.

Alyx Sabina is emotional and innocent as Rapunzel. Locked in a tower by her evil Witch "mother", Rapunzel is the truest sense of a damsel in distress. Sabina plays her with a wink, letting the audience in on the joke. Sabina portrays a princess who is stronger than she seems at first, and shows resiliency and hope despite her bleak upbringing.

Aubrey Hoag is loyal and committed as the Prince's Stewardess, trying her best to keep everyone in line. Mikaylee Rogers, Ella Whitlock, and Nora Whitlock are bratty, vain, and deliciously hate-able as the wicked stepsisters. Mckinley Rowton completes the cast as Cinderella's Mother.

Adult actors Heath Jones, Jr. and Joel Anderson are aptly arrogant as the dual princes. Brothers who are lost and looking for their loves, they bring hilarity and levity to every scene. The adult cast once again serves to elevate the material, uplifting their younger counterparts and enriching the production. Callie Honious is perfectly believable as Jack's mother, Phyllis Shepard is silent and noble as Milky White, and Julie Kendrick is cold and snobbish as Cinderella's Stepmother. Adam Bass is wise and humble as the Mysterious Man of the Woods. Jacque Hogue is comical as Granny, rising above her misfortunes. Maryjane Burton makes a cameo as the Voice of the Giant, and strikes fear in her students.

The Woods are alive with shadows, portrayed by the willowy movements of the Shadow Ensemble. Ensemble members are Annalyn Collier, Aubrey Herrin, Abby Herrin, BobbieLynn Jones, Lindsey Richardson, Addison Smith, and Triston Smith.

The technical crew on this show works hard to create a full-scale production, and it truly takes a village. In addition to Maryjane Burton and Justin Larman, Sam Melton serves as vocal director and conductor, while Emily Pace and Larman co-choreograph. Photography is by Drew Prater, wig mistress is Camille Donaldson, and makeup crew features Courtney Craig, Kylie Herman, and Nicole Westerman.

Every student in the cast of Into the Woods has an excuse. There's an ongoing pandemic, virtual school, the never-ending mask wearing, and of course a snow storm that interrupted the rehearsal process. These students are resilient, and put their all into their performances. It's so encouraging and heartwarming to watch these students grow into the performers they can become. Their path out of the woods is clear, and their futures shine bright.

Into the Woods closes March 7th. Congrats to all involved in creating a fun, professional level theatre experience. Check back here for more info on Choctaw-Nicoma Parks Fine Arts program and upcoming productions.