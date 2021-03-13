BWW Previews: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Petree Recital Hall - Oklahoma City University
OCU Stripped Presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
As the Spring 2021 term at Oklahoma City University's Wanda L Bass School of Music comes to a close, OCU Stripped is pleased to announce its encore presentation of their student-directed musical, "Songs for a New World."
"Songs for a New World" was the first musical written by Jason Robert Brown. Its Off-Broadway premier was in 1995, and with recent conditions requiring that productions be comprised of a small cast, this versatile show is experiencing a new resurgence with multiple revivals here and abroad.
The song cycle features popular songs like, "I'm Not Afraid of Anything," "Stars and the Moon," and "King of the World."
Join us online on Saturday, March 20th - Sunday, March 21 at 8:00 PM (CST) and watch the show as it's streamed LIVE from the Petree Recital Hall on the OCU campus.
The live streamed performances require a ticket for viewing, but all tickets will have no charge. To order a free ticket go to: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/17756
DIRECTOR: Simón Goméz Villegas
CHOREOGRAPHER: Meghan Rooney
ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: Lisi Levy
MUSIC DIRECTOR: Eric Frei
STAGE MANAGER: Ginger Harris
ASSISTANT SM: Caroline Morath
WOMAN 1: Fiona Scott / Annie Youngs
WOMAN 2: Avery Mahan / Jessica Vanek
MAN 1: Ivan Moreno / Brianna Reed
MAN 2: Jackson Buhr / Gabe Lemus
DANCE ENSEMBLE:
Cooper Clack (u/s MAN 2)
Lily Parker (u/s WOMAN 1)
Adam White (u/s MAN 1)
Victoria Wilson (u/s WOMAN 2)
CREW: Lucy Abramowitz / Adam Morrison