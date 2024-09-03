YOU'RE NEVER GONNA GUESS WHO I HAVE TO TRAIN AT WORK TODAY Comes to Spark Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wellmoney Productions has announced the world premiere of their latest play, You're Never Gonna Guess Who I Have to Train at Work Today, written by the dynamic and visionary Arianna Wellmoney. Directed by the accomplished Imani Youngblood, this side-splitting comedy will be showcased as part of the renowned Spark Theatre Festival, with a one-night-only performance on September 27th at 7:00 PM at the Chain Theatre.

You're Never Gonna Guess Who I Have to Train at Work Today delves into the comedic chaos that ensues when Maddey, a waitress gearing up for a busy dinner shift, is suddenly tasked with training Quiana-the woman her ex-boyfriend left her for. As the tension escalates, Maddey's workplace crush, Omari, steps in, creating an even more awkward and hilarious situation. With sharp, insightful dialogue and a scenario many can relate to, this play is poised to be a highlight of the festival.

Imani Youngblood (she/they), is an actor, director and producer originally from Dallas, TX. As a director/producer, Imani has directed short films (A Chance), staged readings (Medea) and movement pieces (The Vagina Monologues) across NYC-as well as assistant directed The Gothic Hour, Twelfth Night and a performance of The Sex Myth: Detroit.

This production marks the continuation of a fruitful collaboration between Arianna Wellmoney and Imani Youngblood, who previously joined forces to produce (alongside Aria Renee Curameng) the highly successful "Let Me Love You: Intersectional Love Stories" showcase in June 2024. Their combined talents promise to bring out the best in this latest work, infusing it with both humor and heart.

In addition to the strong direction, the play features a talented cast, including Arianna Wellmoney herself as Maddey, Kiamba Doyling as Omari, and Jillian A. Smith as Quiana. This is the second collaboration between Wellmoney and Doyling, who both starred in Wellmoney Productions' recent hit, He's Different, which captivated audiences at the Flea Theatre in June and the Chain Theatre in August 2024. Kiamba Doyling, originally from the Bronx, says he is "excited about putting on a different face for this new play".

Wellmoney Productions is an innovative film and theater company with roots in New York and Milan, Italy. Founded by the multitalented Arianna Wellmoney, the company has rapidly gained a reputation for its bold and original productions. Wellmoney, known for her unique voice and visionary approach to storytelling, has a remarkable portfolio that highlights her ability to explore complex themes with both humor and depth. Her work consistently pushes boundaries, offering fresh perspectives on contemporary issues.

Performance Details:

- Title: You're Never Gonna Guess Who I Have to Train at Work Today

- Date & Time: September 27th, 2024, at 7:00 PM

- Venue: Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018

- Director: Imani Youngblood

- Cast: Arianna Wellmoney (Maddey), Kiamba Doyling (Omari), Jillian A Smith (Quiana)

Tickets are available now through the Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival website. Given the buzz surrounding this play, early booking is recommended. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sparktheatrefestival/1329069

Emerging Artists Theatre's NYC (formerly the New Work Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. emergingartiststheatre.org

Comments