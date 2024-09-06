World Premiere of THE KITCHEN Will Receive Reading at Space 28

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storyteller House has announced the world premiere of The Kitchen, the third installment in Laura Holloway's series of plays, debuting Off-Off-Broadway at Space 28 in New York City. This venue, typically known for hosting film productions and commercial shoots, offers a unique stage for the highly anticipated production.

The Kitchen offers a nuanced exploration of family dynamics in the small town of Rose Hill, Mississippi, and delves into the complexities of family, tradition, and loss, continuing Holloway's legacy of crafting stories that are both deeply personal and broadly relatable. Holloway is also directing the production and has gathered an impressive ensemble cast of nine seasoned theater veterans from both Tennessee and New York, including Helen Hayes Award Winner Brian Childers for his portrayal as Danny Kaye and his most recently celebrated award-winning direction of the Off-Broadway production of Love Quirks.

The decision to premiere 'The Kitchen' in New York City speaks to its broad appeal and the belief in its capacity to resonate with a diverse audience. The production will feature two exclusive performances at Space 28, an unconventional venue celebrated for its intimate atmosphere and exquisite culinary sets-a fitting choice for a play that unfolds entirely within a kitchen. Typically used by filmmakers and commercial directors, Space 28's distinctive character provides the perfect backdrop for this unique theatrical experience.

The final week of rehearsals will be open to the public at the Cookeville Performing Arts Center from September 23-26 in Cookeville TN, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the production process. The production will then travel to New York for the much-anticipated New York premiere of "The Kitchen" set for September 28 at Space 28.

Limited seating is available. For more information and to reserve seating for either rehearsals or the premiere, visit Storyteller House.

