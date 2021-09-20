WHEREFORE ART THOU JULIET? to Premiere in New York City

The first self-guided immersive "broadway" show Wherefore Art Thou Juliet? premiers on September 27th, 2021, in New York City's theater district. Wherefore Art Thou Juliet? can be discovered only on the ChalkNotes app - available on both Google (coming soon) and Apple App stores - and experienced in real life across Manhattan.

The show will make its debut as the first self-guided augmented audio experience in the form of a trail starting and ending in Shubert Alley. There will be 11 possible locations to discover but separated into two different character tracks, each containing one scene of the play, enabling each audience member to experience the event at their own convenience, and gain different perspectives from different characters. Tickets are $24, but discounted to $16 for a limited time. You can purchase them at https://julietshow.com or on the ChalkNotes app when the show goes live.

What is Wherefore Art Thou Juliet about?

It's opening night and Emma Wadsworth, a rising star on Broadway, is about to make her debut as "Juliet" in the highly-anticipated revival of Romeo and Juliet, only she's nowhere to be found. Retrace her footsteps with her fellow castmates in and around Times Square in this new Chalknotes mystery. Your adventure, alongside Romeo (Jake Odmark) and others (Ellyn Marsh, Raymond Lee, Ashley Reyes, Mary McNulty), will explore several of the popular places Broadway actors love to frequent and a few landmarks.

Who are the cast and creators?

Wherefore Art Thou Juliet? was conceived by team Philip Olarte (executive producer, director, app product designer) and Jeffrey James Keyes (playwright and New York Times bestselling author). The cast includes Broadway alums Jake Odmark (The Inheritance, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark), Ashley Reyes ("How I Met Your Father", The Play that Goes Wrong), Ellyn Marsh (The Rose Tattoo, Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots), Raymond Lee (Aladdin, Groundhog Day, "Billions"), and Mary McNulty (Camelot, The Merchant of Venice, Kiss Me Kate).

What is ChalkNotes?

ChalkNotes is an experiential storytelling platform providing tools for creating immersive experiences that take place in real life for unlimited audiences. Instead of consuming content through a screen, ChalkNotes enables people to connect better with their community using location-bound content. Whether it be listening to a short story unravel block by block of your favorite neighborhood or taking part in the first self-guided immersive Broadway show, people can enjoy a plethora of experiences, all the while using the world as their screen. ChalkNotes was cofounded by Ethan Mayers and Phillip Olarte.