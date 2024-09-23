WHERE WE MEET To Play Limited Run At The Cell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off its performance at ARS Nova AntFest, Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre will present Where We Meet an innovative solo musical experience created by artist Kate Eberstadt and directed by Molly Rose Heller from September 27-29, 2024 with performancesFriday, September 27 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, September 28 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM andSunday, September 29 at 7:00 PM.

Delving into the themes of quantum physics and the human experience Where We Meet challenges the boundaries of reality through music, exploring the question of whether music can bridge the gap to those we've loved and lost. The production features choreography by Eleanor Lougee-Heimer, lighting design by Riva Fairhall, sound mixing by Matias Quarleri and technical direction by Julian Singer-Corbin. This workshop production is made possible through the cell's 2024 Resident Artist-in-Residence program.

Kate Eberstadt (Writer) Composer, actor, and writer Kate Eberstadt got her start working with theater legend Robert Wilson and performing with Lady Gaga in the Video Music Awards. Then she founded The Hutto Project, a music program for children living in an emergency refugee camp in Berlin. Kate's heart lies in the transformative potential of collaborative music-making, whether it's with The Possibility Project's Foster Care Program, with youth behind bars on Rikers Island, or co-writing heavy metal with a sixth grader in rural Michigan (shout out to Blaze!) Her eclectic path has taken her around the world, from acting and writing music on New York stages such as Ars Nova, National Sawdust, and The Connelly Theater, to performing at the Philharmonie with her students in Germany, to writing an original musical with her sister at the Nemetski National Theater of Kazakhstan. Featured in NPR, Glamour, Elle, PopSugar, and Mic.com, Kate is set to release her debut EP in 2024.

Molly Rose Heller (Director) is a lesbian theatre artist based in NYC. You may have seen her work at The New Group, Ars Nova, Mabou Mines, BEDLAM, The Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts, Berkshire Theatre Group, the Watermill Center, among others. Her award-winning short film directing debut, eXcape, premiered at Outfest Fusion Festival 2023. She is a member of Directors Lab North, a 2022 Artist-in-Residence at Upper Jay Arts Center, SDCF Observership alum, and serves on the Artist Panel for Jewish Plays Project. She was featured in NY Jewish Week's "36 to Watch" List honoring remarkable Jewish Innovators. SDC Associate Member and Member of AEA. B.A., Magna Cum Laude, from Columbia University. B.A., Magna Cum Laude, from the Jewish Theological Seminary. www.mollyroseheller.com

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director Kira Simring) is a not-for- profit dedicated to the incubation and presentation of new work across all artistic disciplines that mine the mind, pierce the heart and awaken the soul. Founded in 2006 as a "21st century salon", the cell has provided a developmental home in the heart of Chelsea for the performing arts, food artists, cyborg theatre artists, musicians, installation artists, choreographers and more.

Past performances include, Last Call for Babe Reilly, cryptochrome, Communion, I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, PROPHET$, Words of the Prophets and The Smallest Sound in the Smallest Space with The Why Collective, What Kind of Woman, when the blossom passes, what remains?,The Final Veil, Elizabeth Swados' Nightclub Cantata, What Keeps You Going?, Fruma-Sarah (Waiting in the Wings) (starring Jackie Hoffman), Persou by Ellpetha Tsivicos and Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez, Tolerance Party, Found, Hoard (co-produced with Off the Wall), The Evolution of Mann, Bastard Jones (a Drama-Desk Award nominee), Crackskull Row, Hey Jude, Rady & Bloom's Peter/Wendy, The McGowan Trilogy, Horse Girls, Hard Times: An American Musical (now the Tony-Award Wining Paradise Square) and Dinner and Delusion. Work developed at the cell has been seen on Broadway, Irish Repertory Theatre, MCC, Rattlestick Playwrights' Theatre, New World Stages, Cherry Lane Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Portland Stage, Toyohashi Arts Theatre, Southwark Playhouse, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Carnegie Stage, Carnegie Museum of Art, and Art Basel Miami. The cell's team includes Associate Artistic Director Brian Reager, General Manager Jonah Levy and Technical Director Julian Singer-Corbin.

