WASBIAN Comes To The United Solo Festival On 10/20

Susan Ward brings her new solo-show, Wasbian, to the United Solo Festival on Sunday, October 20 at 2 pm. The performance takes place at Theatre Row/Studio Theatre (410 West 42nd Street) in Manhattan and is directed by Tony nominated Austin Pendelton.

Wasbian is a story about a lonely little girl who falls in love with Peter Pan who she thinks is a boy but discovers is a girl. Confused but undaunted, she spends her life chasing Peters, Wendys and Hooks, always believing that love was just around the corner, she uses sex, drugs, alcohol, food, never giving up, creating chaos in her pursuit until she finds her center amid the storm, still questioning but at peace.

Susan discussed what inspired her to write Wasbian. "I am an unmarried, childless, bisexual actress of a certain age living alone in the suburbs. Of course, I would write a play!" She went on to share, "Wasbian is a personal exploration of bisexuality. Raw, honest, hilarious, chaotic and painfully real."

Tickets are $45 and are available at http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-wasbian or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200. Running time: 65 minutes. Technical design/director, Duane Rutter.

Susan Ward (writer/performer) is a proud member of Actors Equity Association. She performed Wasbian in the Emerging Artists New Works Series in NYC to an overwhelmingly positive response in March 2019. Susan is a student of Austin Pendleton and has a BFA from Florida State University. She can be seen in local commercials throughout Westchester County.

Austin Pendleton (director) is an award-winning actor, director and playwright. As a director, Pendleton has worked extensively on and off-Broadway. His direction of Elizabeth Taylor and Maureen Stapleton in Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes" garnered him a Tony Award nomination. His most recent acting appearance was Life Sucks! at The Theatre Row Theatre and in Choir Boy on Broadway. He is a member of the ensemble at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre. He has made over 100 appearances in television and film. His film work is as diverse as "A Beautiful Mind," "Mr. & Mrs. Bridge" and "The Muppet Movie." In 2007, Austin Pendleton received a Special Award for his contributions to American theater at the 52nd Annual Drama Desk Awards.





