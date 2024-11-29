VOICES OF HERITAGE: TOGETHER IN SONG Holiday Concert Announced At St. John's in the Village

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



'Voices of Heritage: Together in Song a heartwarming Holiday Concert celebrating diversity, friendship, and the unifying power of music will take place on December 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM at St. John's in the Village (218 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10014).

Featuring a classical-contemporary music program performed by Yuliya Basis, Alexander Chaplinskiy, Andy Didorenko, Eugenia Forteza, Zoya Gramagin, Jonathan Green, Sara Pearson, Laura Virella.

"In a time when the importance of multiculturalism and unity cannot be overstated, we are reminded of the rich tapestry of cultures that make our country unique. Many of the creatives and performers who inspire us are immigrants, and this concert serves as a tribute to their roots and contributions." - Natalie Burlutskaya, Artist Manager and Producer

"Voices of Heritage: Together in Song" showcases a lineup of talented artists representing the United States, Argentina, France, Puerto Rico, Russia, Ukraine, and Finland. The program features an inspiring mix of classical and contemporary music, including opera arias, art songs, spirituals, crossover pieces, and instrumental works.

Highlights of the evening include:

•Ukrainian-American composer Andy Didorenko (Ukraine - USA) performing one of his own compositions, accompanied by pianist and creative partner Yuliya Basis.

•A special presentation of works by Puerto Rican composer Jack Delano, brought to life by mezzo-soprano Laura Virella, whose dedication to preserving Delano's legacy has brought renewed attention to his contributions.

•Mezzo-soprano Eugenia Forteza (France/Argentina) performing French and Argentinian pieces that reflect her bicultural heritage, with themes of love, nostalgia, and community through tango and folklore music.

•Russian-born pianist Alexander Chaplinskiy, who has Finnish roots, presenting his own arrangement of works by celebrated Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

•American baritone Jonathan Green, performing spirituals in honor of his ancestors. "I sing these melodies to honor their resilience and dreams for a better future. I am my ancestors' wildest dreams."

•Russian-born soprano Zoya Gramagin, delivering cherished works by Tchaikovsky alongside Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's rarely heard Princess Volkhova's Lullaby from Sadko.

•American soprano Sara Pearson, known for her masterful interpretations of opera and crossover repertoire, performing selections such as Ain't It a Pretty Night from Carlisle Floyd's Susannah and the beloved Send in the Clowns by Stephen Sondheim.

Special guests are also expected.

