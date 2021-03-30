VIDEO: Nomad Theatre Presents INCH OFF THE TOP as Part of the Micro-Film Series

Theatre - thanks to lockdown - has evolved into a stage/cinema hybrid. Grant Neale's Nomad Theatrical Company understands this change and has begun presenting the Micro-Film Series.

This new style of theatre/film can and will exist after the pandemic is under control as a unique way of bringing the theater experience to people's homes.

The Micro-Film Movement is a mixture of commissioned new works and classics. Twelve VERY short solo films designed for all forms of remote viewing begin with a new work by play-and screenwriter/producer, Caytha Jentis. Caytha's piece, "Inch Off the Top," premiered this past weekend and takes us to a barber shop and a nervous man who needs to look his best as he has begun dating again.

Caytha Jentis is a hybrid herself as a screenwriter/playwright. She has written, produced and directed a number of award-winning features and stage plays including Bad Parents starring Janeane Garofalo, Cheri Oteri, Christopher Titus and Kristen Johnston (Cinedigm/HBO), that originated as an award-winning stage play "It's All About the Kids"

Her latest film Pooling to Paradise that stars Lynn Chen, Jonathan Lipnicki, Dreama Walker, Jordan Carlos & Taryn Manning will be released later this year. A stage version of the script had a zoom reading produced by Emerging Artists Theater Company with hopes to move it Off Broadway one day. She has an MFA from UCLA in screenwriting and a BS in TV/film from Syracuse University. She is a member of the Producers Guild, NYWIFT and Film Fatales.

Nomad Theatre gathered artists adept in theatre and film to populate the presentations. They include:

Toree Alexander, Matt Darriau, Desiree Matthews, Alex Dmetriev, Cynthia Hanson, LeeAnne Hutchison, Robert Ierarde, Keizo Kaji, Sonoko Kawahara, Todd Licea, Wil Lowe, Ellen Mandel, Susanne Marley, Dayna Moses, William Nadylam, Grant Neale, Joseph Parks, Ravin Patterson, Harald Skye, Greg Snedeker, Danielle Soames, Allen Spector and Michael Wilson.

Nomad Theatrical Company made its' debut offering in 1994 with three late night performances of Artistic Director Grant Neale's existential one act comedy You Won't Be Eating Them, They'll Be Eating You at the One Dream Theater in TriBeCa, New York City. Since then, they have presented innovative productions of both classical plays and new works with a particular emphasis on creating a unique physicality for the world of the given play, and metamorphic scenic designs.