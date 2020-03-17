VIDEO: Eartha Kitt Hit Becomes A Timely Parody With Jim Brosseau and Halcyone Hurst's 'Sanitizer Baby'

Writer-composer Jim Brosseau and veteran actor Halcyone Hurst have collaborated on a song to help lend levity to our virus-obsessed times. Brosseau rewrote the lyrics to Eartha Kitt's iconic "Santa Baby," the 1953 holiday hit written by Joan Javits and Philip Springer.

The parody, titled "Sanitizer Baby," features Hurst lamenting the need for what's become a must-have in fighting the COVID-19 virus.

Check it out below!

Brosseau is the composer and book writer of "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical," the show that explores the country's gun obsession through an unlikely love story. Hurst, whose credits include "The Trip to Bountiful" (UK premiere), has appeared in two stagings of Brosseau's show (www.broadwayworld.com/off-off-broadway/article/Staged-Reading-Set-For-Revamped-Gun-Musical-LOCKED-AND-LOADED-20190917).

"We hope as the pandemic keeps us from live performances, the song parody might bring a moment of cheer to the prevailing darkness," said Brosseau.





