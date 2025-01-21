Untitled Theater Company Celebrates 30th Anniversary and Award The David A. Einhorn Playwriting Prize

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday January 26, at 5pm, Untitled Theater Company will celebrate 30 years of production! Founded by David and Edward Einhorn in 1995, the theater company has produced over 50 shows, festivals such at the Václav Havel Festival and the Ionesco Festival, and many other readings and special events.

The company will also award the David A Einhorn Playwriting Prize, established in David Einhorn's memory in 2022. The award, which goes to a playwright over 30 with a history of self production, will go to Daniel Damiano. The award was judged based on a one-act in the tradition of theater of the absurd. Damiano's winning one-act, The Dessert Cart, will be presented as a staged reading at the event.

Honorable mentions are: Absolution, by Brian Petti, and sundays in the park with clay & cher, by SMJ.

As part of the gala, there will also be previews of upcoming work: The Left Hand of Darkness (a puppet adaptation of Ursula K. Le Guin's book, planned for 2026); Testimonies from the Money Church (work-in progress); The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein (going to Edinburgh Fringe); Blood, Sweat, and Queers (a new Czech play, part of the 2025 Rehearsal for Truth Festival); The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus (opera from the book by L. Frank Baum, work-in-progress)

It will be performed by Craig Anderson, Barsha, John Blaylock, Victoria Davis, Seth Gilman, Jan Leslie Harding, Tom Lee, Grant Neale, Kingsley Nwaogu, Yvonne Roen, Alyssa Simon, and Mila Henry on piano/music directing

Admission is free, and attendees can reserve at untitledtheater.com.

A reception with the artists follows.

David A. Einhorn was the Co-Founder of Untitled Theater Company No. 61, and he served as board treasurer throughout the company's history. His vision helped shape the vision of the company throughout. He was also an intellectual property attorney, whose career spanned over 30 years, after graduating from Columbia Law School. He was also a Lieutenant Colonel JAG (Judge Advocate General) officer for the NY Guard. He was part of the rescue efforts after the 9/11 attacks for which he was awarded the Defense of Liberty Medal. (photo above).

Daniel Damiano is an award-winning playwright, acclaimed cctor, poet and novelist based in Brooklyn, NY. His plays have been produced throughout many parts of the country and beyond. Some notable productions of his work include Harmony Park (Detroit Repertory Theatre), The Lepers (Ensemble Studio Theatre), The Dishonorable Discharge of Private Pitts (fandango 4 Art House/Iati Theatre) and Day of the Dog (St. Louis Actors' Studio/59E59 Theatres). Notable publications of his work include his play Day of the Dog (Broadway Play Publishing) and, in 2024, his second poetry book The Concrete Jungle and the Surrounding Areas (Bottlecap Press), and his third novel, Advice from a Cat (fandango 4 Art House). He performed his latest solo play, One With the Current, which premiered in 2022 as part of Theater for the New City's Dream Up Festival in NYC, and was revived for an acclaimed run in the fall of 2023 at 36th Street Studio Theatre (also in NYC), produced by fandango 4 Art House, where he is also Co-Founder/Co-Artistic Director. In February 2025, his one-act The Survey (2022 David A. Einhorn Prize Finalist) will receive its World Premier with Studio Theater in Exile.

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 (UTC61) is a Theater of Ideas: scientific, political, philosophical, and above all theatrical. UTC61 has been performing independent theater in New York for over 25 years, collaborating with venues such as HERE, The New Ohio, 3LD, La MaMa, The Brick, and other downtown spaces. UTC61 has also maintained a durable partnership with the Czech Republic, originally established though the work with former President Vaclav Havel during the 2006 Havel Festival. Recent UTC61 work has been Critic's Picks in The New York Times, The Village Voice, and Time Out New York.

