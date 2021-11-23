Urban Stages' 2021 Presents Award-Winning Series WINTER RHYTHMS

Urban Stages' Artistic Director Frances Hill announces its 13th annual awarding-winning cabaret series, Winter Rhythms, returning live to its 30th Street theater December 7th through December 19th and benefiting Urban Stages' Outreach, Arts in Education programs.

Produced by Urban Stages' Director of Musical Theater Tom Toce and co-produced by Sue Matsuki, this year's Winter Rhythms will celebrate the return of live theater via eighteen shows (as of this writing) highlighting the works of many popular Winter Rhythms' artists.

The production team for Winter Rhythms 2021 will be led by Kim T Sharp, with lighting design by Madeleine Burrow and sound design by Jaime Terrazzino. The graphic design is by Roman Petrov.

WINTER RHYTHMS won the Bistro Award for Outstanding Series and the Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series MAC Award. Proceeds from WINTER RHYTHMS benefit Urban Stages' acclaimed Outreach Program, which brings over 200 free "arts in education" presentations to libraries and schools throughout the five boroughs.

Winter Rhythms will include a Patron's Night Gala Celebration on Tuesday, December 7th at 7 pm with a special show, Steve Ross & FRIENDS! Tickets for this event are priced at $160, including wine and champagne at 6:30 pm, the show at 7:00 pm, and dinner afterward. Tickets for shows are on sale at urbanstages.org.