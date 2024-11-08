Titan Theatre Co. Announces Cast And Creative Team For IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award-winning Titan Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Joe Landry's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY. The production will play a two-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre. Performances begin Friday, December 13th and continue through Sunday, December 22nd.

Titan has developed a following for its traditional holiday production of A Christmas Carol, which it produced annually for 7 years, followed by a new twist on the story with Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol in 2023. Now Titan is back with a new holiday production, and this December audiences will see the beloved American holiday classic It's A Wonderful Life come alive on stage as a captivating 1940's radio broadcast. With the help of an exceptional, tight-knit ensemble who embody a few dozen characters, live sound created by a superb foley artist and a dynamic trio performing 1940's style holiday music, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. This holiday season, join us for a story that underscores the power of community and the idea that every life has meaning and purpose. It's A Wonderful Life is a joyous tale of heaven, humanity and hope as big as all of Bedford Falls.

“We are thrilled to be presenting our audiences with a totally new holiday show this season,” said Titan's Executive Director Alyssa Van Gorder. “This wonderful adaptation of a holiday classic brings new meaning and fantastic new sound to It's A Wonderful Life's heartwarming story of good will and good cheer in the face of adversity. We hope our audiences will find it the kind of old-fashioned, nostalgic holiday environment they crave and a faithful reminder of what the holiday season is all about.”

The highly anticipated production features Titan favorites Kevin Stanfa as George Bailey and Michael Selkirk as Freddie Filmore, as well as guest artists Jahdiel Rodriguez, Ginaury Vásquez and Mary Catherine Wilson rounding out the five-person cast. Foley Artist Luke Santy will provide live sound effects, with music provided by Wesley Cady, Annalisa Loeffler and Sevrin Anne Mason of the musical group The Bedford Belles.

Alyssa Van Gorder will Direct the production, with Assistant Direction and Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Lighting Design by Moneé Stamp and Scenic Artistry by Eileen Brennan. Julie Peteani will be the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets ($25) are available online at www.titantheatrenyc.com or by calling the Queens Theatre Box Office at 718-760-0064. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Queens Theatre Box Office, Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 6pm, and two hours before showtimes on weekends.

