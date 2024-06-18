Tier5 Brings A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To El Barrio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tier5 will complete its Season of ShakesQueer by bringing Shakespeare's most iconic and magical of comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream to El Barrio's ArtSpace PS 109, August 8th- 25th, 2024.

Athens Pride is going to be the hottest, gaggiest, best Pride in the history of Pride, especially with Theseus and Hippolyta, literal queer icons, closing the festival with their nuptials- the wedding of the century! Anyone who is anyone is going to be there. But, when the lovers' feud of King and Queen of the Fairies, Oberon and Titania, spills over, things are going to get real messy. Using the original text of Shakespeare's most legendary comedy, this story is getting a queer, fabulous twist that only Tier5 could do!

The show will run Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm, plus two additional Midsummer Madness performances on Sunday, August 18th at 7pm and Thursday, August 22nd at 2pm. All performances take place at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109, located at 215 E 99th St, New York, NY 10029.

Tickets on sale now and available through Tier5's website: Tier5TheatreCompany.com

General admission tickets are $30. A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for every performance to assist those who do not have the means to pay the full price. For our Midsummer Madness performances (8/18 at 7pm and 8/22 at 2pm), general admission tickets will be $15.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be co-directed by Tier5 Executive Producer and co-founder, James Cougar Canfield*, who will also appear in the show as gender-bent Helena, known in this production as Helenus.

Joining Canfield as co-director for the production is Tier5 Associate Producer, Diane Bertrand-Goldsmith, making her NYC directorial debut.

The Shakespearean comedy will also feature Tier5 alumni Amanda Thomas as Titania, Gil Charleston as Oberon, M Hatten as Puck, Lucy Buchanan as Hermia, Miki Tran as Demetrius, and Charlotte Ferraro as Nick Bottom.

Completing the cast is: Jameal Bailey, Mario C. Brown, Matthew Conkling, Trygve Gundersen, Da'Mar Levi, Victoria Lino, Aamer Mian, Corinne Prudente, Chelsey Staples, and Jude Walker*. Neely Golightly* will act as Helenus alternate, performing the role August 10th, 7pm; August 18th, 2pm; and August 22nd, 7pm.

Understudies: Logie Clingan, Emily Cordes, Aubree Chanel Dixon, and Nolan Quintanilla

*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association. An Equity Approved Showcase.

Comments