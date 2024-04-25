Tickets Now On Sale For WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER Presented by Taproot Creatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Taproot Creatives has opened ticket sales for WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER which begins a limited run on May 15th at Theater for the New City. Tickets can be purchased online through the following link.

This Taproot Creatives production written by playwright Megan Medley will have you questioning everything you believe about religion. Disowned by her father for disobeying church doctrine, Teresa-a former Catholic turned atheist, digs for the truth of her estranged father's last days by playing a game of cat and mouse with the priest who took her father's final confession. Father Daniel's unconventional approach to church ideology restores Teresa's strength just as her irreverence for church doctrine shakes his foundation. An improbable, seductive, and altogether forbidden romance blossoms as the two heal each other's wounds and challenge each other's conceptions of faith, love, and forgiveness.

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER runs May 15th through May 19th. All performances will take place at Theater for the New City, 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003.

Taproot Creatives is an ensemble collective that creates new work, uplifts the stories of women and other marginalized genders, and emphasizes non-hierarchical collaboration. We are a group of female-identifying actors, writers, directors, and producers committed to making art accessible to all and creating work that sparks thought, conversation, and action.