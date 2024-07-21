Theatre Rhinoceros and Pangea NYC to Present ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Things are a mess, and so is the world of topsy-turvy morals, jealous lovers, and outrageous “pranks” of Shakespeare's problematic romance All's Well that Ends Well. What better group to revel in, and eventually make sense of, such a mess than a roving band of queer, gender non-conforming, trans-generational theatre folks?

Director John Fisher's vision of the production, which starts inside at Pangea (representing the characters' home in France) and moves outside to Tompkins Square Park (representing their time abroad and at war in Italy), has been cast with what could be described as gender anarchy - protagonist Helena is played by a male actor, Bertram is played by a woman, a man does triple duty as both monarchs of the warring nations, as well as the assisting Widow to Helena's marital scheme. If Shakespeare is a mirror for human relationships through time, this prism of talent is sure to cast new light on current and evolving politics of race, age, and especially gender.

All's Well that Ends Well is adapted and directed by Theatre Rhinoceros' Executive Artistic Director John Fisher and stars an ensemble of eight actors: Burton Colon, Michael DeMartini, John Fisher,* Margaret Holscher, Tiffany Munoz, Polly, and Corey Schaffer.

All's Well that Ends Well runs August 2 & 9, 2024 (two performances only!) at Pangea, 178 Second Avenue, New York, New York 10003, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, 6, L Subway Lines. Tickets are $20 regular, plus $20 food/drink minimum.

John Fisher (Director, “Parolles”) enjoyed an eight-month run of his show A HISTORY OF WORLD WAR II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row – Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning ACTION HERO, SHAKESPEARE GOES TO WAR, TO SLEEP AND DREAM, COMBAT!, and MEDEA, THE MUSICAL, recently show cased in NYC and soon to open there Off-Broadway.

Theatre Rhinoceros was founded in 1977, and is the longest running LGBTQ+ theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre.

