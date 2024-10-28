Theatre East to Present Reading of FRIDAY THE 13TH At Court Square Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre East will bring of its most beloved programs, the Neighborhood Reading Series, to their home, the Court Square Theater. The acclaimed Neighborhood Reading Series will return with an audience-favorite, the spooky, hilarious adaptation of Friday the 13th on Thursday, October 31, 2024, starting at 7:30pm. The theatre promises audience participation, drinks, treats, laughs, thrills and that certain roles will even be raffled off, giving audience members the opportunity to be in the reading!

The cast features Ryan Chittaphong, Alysia Giakoumas, Jeff Kerr, Mike McNulty, Sarah Misch, Matthew Napoli, Nick Piacente, Lauren Pisano, Lukas Poost, Will Poost, Kelsey Sheppard, Benedetta Spinetti, and Brianna Stewart.

The special reading will take place at the Court Square Theater, just a mere 15 minutes from Times Square at 44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY 11101.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick", and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cindy Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

