Theatre East Unveils Fifteenth Season Lineup Featuring World Premiere & More

Theatre East has revealed its 2024-2025 Season. The 15th season will begin by presenting Tim Blake Nelson with the Laurette Taylor Award at an event on January 20th at the company's space, the Court Square Theater in LIC. The Laurette Taylor Award was founded in 2009 to celebrate the exceptional artistic contributions of Laurette Taylor, lest we forget, and to celebrate those who have made the same contributions on stage or off. Past honorees include Richard Mawe, Betsy Parrish, Dominic Chianese, and Tom Oppenheim, with special guests and tributes from Meryl Streep, Kate Mulgrew, David Chase, Tovah Feldshuh, and Allen Colter.

This will be followed by the world premiere of Canaan Unremembered in March 2025. The play explores the personal, often turbulent journey of faith. After losing a difficult pregnancy, a young evangelical couple faces another tragedy when Jenn suffers a stroke that not only removes all memory of the relationship with her husband but also removes all memory of the faith she has spent her life depending upon.

In June, the company presents the 5X5 Drama Series. The series, which was founded in 2016, continues to present innovative new plays moving beyond the confines of traditional productions. Each season, we commission 5 playwrights, and hire 5 directors, along with 5 casts, to mount 5 brand new and unique short plays. Fulfilling one of our core beliefs to make theatre more accessible to all, tickets are available on a suggested donation basis.

The season will also be populated with public readings and workshops through the Play Room and Neighborhood Reading Series.

Theatre East stirs the human side of current issues by fostering new plays of social relevance through New York and World Premieres. The 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company's mission is to advance the dialogue of the shared human experience through works that utilize simple storytelling, providing their community with a platform to deepen their understanding of themselves, each other and the world they share. And creating access to art makers and storytellers through the space they manage and operate in Long Island City, the Court Square Theater in LIC.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's The Vietnamization of New Jersey (NY Times Critic's Pick), and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's Harvest (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theater Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's Eye of God, Lori Fischer's Petie, Cyndi Williams' A Name for a Ghost to Mutter, Daniel McIvor's The Soldier Dreams, and Bennett Windheim's Normalcy, along with the critically celebrated of Romulus Linney's Holy Ghosts after a 40-year absence on the New York stage.

