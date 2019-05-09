Theater Masters Presents TAKE TEN 2019

May. 9, 2019  

An evening of stellar 10-minute plays from some of the top MFA playwrights in the country, Theater Masters Take Ten 2019 is an exciting presentation of new short plays from the next generation of American Playwrights. This year's Take Ten features 10-min plays by 6 stellar playwrights from some of the best MFA programs in the country. Presented in association with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

Featuring the work of: Ava Geyer (UCSD), Exal Iraheta (Northwestern), Keyanna Khatiblou (Northwestern), S.P. O'Brien (Iowa Playwrights Workshop), Micah Ariel Watson (NYU) & Celeste Yim (NYU). Directed by Julie Kramer and Martha Banta.

Performed by: Denia Brache* | Myrna Cabello | Elsa Avery Dees | Mariem Diaz* | Miguel Jarquin-Moreland* | Laleh Khorsandi* | Olivia Khoshatefeh* | Elisha Lawson* | Crystal Sha'nae* | Cherene Snow* | Lauren F. Walker*

*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Theater Masters, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States."



