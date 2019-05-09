Theater For The New City Presents FALL IN LOVE WITH THE MOON

May. 9, 2019  

"Fall in Love with the Moon" is a short musical telling a story of a young woman's conflict between love and success.

After being awarded the position of the president of a big fashion company by retired Mr. Pagiano (Jerry Chapa), young Callista (Corinne MacLean) is caught in her decision between her true love Devon (Lukas Baeskow) and her skyrocketing career.

Not knowing what way to go, she meets Madame Florina (Teri Monahan), a mysterious fortune teller who knows how to read hearts better than minds.

Directed by Matthew Fitzgerald.

24 May 2019, 9.08pm. 24th Annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, 155 First Ave, New York, NY 10003. Admission is free! https://theaterforthenewcity.net/?vh_show=lower-east-side-festival-of-the-arts-2019



