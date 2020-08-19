The Seeing Place's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Highlights LGTBQ Youths

The production will be livestreamed via Zoom on August 29, 2020 (7pm EDT) and August 30, 2020 (3pm EDT).

The Seeing Place is presenting a virtual production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM.

The couples in Athens just can't catch a break, have you noticed that? Everyone is trying to tell them how to be and who to love: the government, their parents, themselves, crazy woodland fairies. It's a lot like the society we live in today where lovers, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community, just can't do their own thing without everyone trying getting up in their business.

TSP's cast and production team, with a majority representing the LGBTQIA+ community (featuring Hermia and Lysander as a lesbian couple and a couple of non-binary fairies) will dive deep into this messy web of tyranny and prejudice to expose it for how silly it really is. Starring Laura Clare Browne, Erin Cronican, Ellinor DiLorenzo, William Ketter, Dan Mack, Jon L Peacock, Brandon Walker, and Weronika Helena Wozniak, this very fluid production will be directed by TSP's Co-Artistic Directors and NYIT Award Nominees Brandon Walker and Erin Cronican.

These readings are being presented as a benefit for Ali Forney Center (AliForneyCenter.org), a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empowering them with the tools needed to live independently. Proceeds from tickets (starting at $10) will be donated directly to AFC.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM will be streamed live via Zoom:

August 29, 2020 (7pm EDT) and August 30, 2020 (3pm EDT)

TICKETS - $10 / $25 / $50 (all proceeds donated to Ali Forney Center)

www.TheSeeingPlace.com

A Zoom Link will be sent upon sign-up

With an emphasis on the organic, edgy American style of acting developed by The Group Theatre, TSP allows audiences to experience current plays and classics with deeper understanding of how they relate to the struggles we face today. With that, tickets are as low as $10 as a part of TSP's Affordable Theater Initiative, making theater accessible for all.

The Seeing Place celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a dedication to stories about the Body Politic. The rest of its 2020-2021 season includes Eugene Ionesco's EXIT THE KING (Online - October 2020), other readings TBA, and live presentations of Margaret Edson's Pulitzer Prize winner, WIT, and Anna Ziegler's BOY (all being presented in 2021.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You