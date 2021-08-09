The Secret Theatre is Returning in All New Locations

Richard Mazda is announcing not 1 but 4 new locations for different businesses for the Secret Theatre.

The company has already opened The STA Space at 50-12 Skillman Ave and its successful summer camp is running, immediately next-door. Richard is opening his new artist studios, Vital Art Studios at 50-14 Skillman Avenue, 11377, and in September they will open a brand new 60 seat Secret Theatre in a location in Woodside.

Also, at the end of September, Richard is opening a small voice-over and small project recording studio called The Bomb Shelter.

When asked how this all happened Richard said, "Look, I really can't believe how lucky I am to be able to get back up. I really want to contribute to the communities in Sunnyside & Woodside, and hope to be back in LIC soon, it's really good to be back!"

The first show at the new theatre will be a production by The Secret Theatre Academy featuring actors 18 and under in Into the Woods Jr.