The Player's Theatre to Host 11th Annual SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL

The Short Play Festival is back at The Players Theatre for its 11th year, and the theme has shifted. For the previous decade, Be Bold Production's February short play festival revolved around the theme "SEX" and although they still welcome hot and sexy plays, "changing the theme to 'LUV' felt more inclusive" says producer Brenda Bell.

"We didn't want any playwrights shying away from submitting their play about love because they were afraid it might not fit the theme."

After hosting a virtual festival last February, the Be Bold team was anxious to get audience members back in the theatre this winter. The festival received a record number of submissions for this festival which implies the theme shift was a smart move.

"We had so many amazing submissions to read, which made it very difficult to narrow down to just 15," says Festival Supervisor, Catie Carlton, "we genuinely wish we could include them all!"

The festival officially kicks off this week on Thursday, February 10th and runs through Sunday, February 27th with 5 different plays performing four times every week. See the full selection and lineup below.

Week 1, which runs from February 10th-13th, features the following plays: Shame by Danielle Boss, Spring Brides, Circa 2020 by Wayne L. Firestone, Machete Mary by Carina Torres, A Brief Encounter by Meny Beriro, and Good Intentions by Andrea Woodbridge.

Week 2, which runs from February 17th-20th, includes The Other Side of Love by Brenda Bell, Extravagant Toast by Annie Brown, Knots by Robert Moulthrop, Mr. Pinky by Caitland Winsett, and Old Friends by Braddon Mendelson.

Finally, Week 3, happening from February 24th-27th (lineup order TBD), is set to run Fjords by David Masello, And One More Thing... by Lonnie McGuire, Blind Dated by William Zolla II, Unromantic Bouquet by Rex McGregor, and Emergency Contact by Jake Alexander.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.shortplaynyc.com and you can use promo code BWW for $10 off tickets! Performances are at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street) in New York City.