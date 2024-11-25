The NYU Creative Career Hub to Present International Student Arts Incubator Showcase at Racket NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The NYU Creative Career Hub will present the 2nd International Student Arts Incubator Showcase at Racket NYC on Thursday, December 5th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The ISA program, a partnership between the NYU Wasserman Center for Career Development's Creative Career Hub, the Office of Global Services, the Center for Student Life, and the International Student Hub, invites select international art students at NYU who are working in a wide range of mediums, to create short, new works for public exhibition and present them in conjunction with major NYC arts organizations. The incubator provides these young artists with a bespoke career readiness program that enables them to approach their work with an entrepreneurial mindset while setting them up for long-term success. It also boasts opportunities for guidance and mentorship from prominent NYU alumni and Co-Artistic Director of the Brooklyn-based theatre What Will the Neighbors?, James Clements, who is a former international student himself, and information sessions led by Anisha Parikh from the renowned immigration law firm B.A.L.

Daniel Leeman Smith, Manager of NYU's Creative Career Hub, remarked, "The need for a program like this became increasingly clear as the number of International Artists seeking help from the Hub with job and internship searches and preparations for visa applications continues to increase exponentially. Many of the students we see want to remain in the U.S. and pursue work in our thriving creative industries once they finish at NYU, but they often lack the understanding of the complex bureaucratic roadblocks placed before them, let alone how, what, and when to prepare for them. My colleagues and I at the Career Hub threw many ideas at the wall and waited to see what stuck. The resulting holistic approach was ISA."

Career Coach and Program Administrator Tammie L. Swopes explained that "this is a beginning; we offer these young artists assistance in navigating the world of the artist's O-1B visa process and work closely with them in creating professional documents and the documentation of their artistic work needed to maintain a professional career here in the United States."

This fall's cohort features artists of all disciplines working at the cutting edge of their fields. It includes a variety ranging from sculpture to new play readings to VR and immersive technology installations. The public can view the work of visual and media artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Racket NYC. There will be a celebratory toast at 6 p.m. and a presentation by film and performance-based artists at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage.

Fall 2024 Cohort: Karma Alami, Mark Chan, Tom Chung, Rinchen Drolkar (also known as Renqing Zhuoga), Anna Filonenko, Mingze Gao, Sergio "Checo" Cadena Gonzalez, "Cindy" Xinyu Li, Huaijin Li, Siming Lu, Niraj Nair, Thao Phuong Nguyen, Alya Osman, Jiyou Park, "Ziggy" Zhenglong Yang, Yilin Ye, Yuntian Zhao, Ida Zhou, and Zhang Ziyi.

Event Details:

Bowery Presents at Racket NYC | 431 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011

NYU International Student Arts Incubator Showcase

Thursday, December 5th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

