The INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS ART FESTIVAL Now Playing Through December 15 At The Tank

The International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF) opens tonight and runs until Sunday, December 15.

This year's festival features an eclectic mix of sixty new shows featuring a wide range of genres including dance, poetry, puppetry, musicals, solo shows, musical acts, and plays. Shows run nightly with matinee and evening performances on the weekend.

This year's festival will feature the work of over 230 artists, from 26 states, and 23 countries. Local and International Artists will showcase their work which revolves around pressing social issues such as climate change, religion, immigration, caregiving, identity, diversity, LGBTQIA+, women's empowerment, and more.

IHRAF was founded in 2017 with the mission to amplify the critical voices of artists who bring human rights issues to the forefront of conversation and to inspire social change around the world.

Performances take place at The Tank is located at 312 West 36th Street (btw 8th Ave & 9th Ave), 2nd, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $25 (plus $2.84 fee). For additional information please visit https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-2024.

THE FESTIVAL LINEUP INCLUDES:

Monday, December 9th @ 7 pm

Ten Minute Play Festival

Seven short plays will be presented including a woman seeking solace from a Hot Dog vendor in 1987, two opposing sides battling it out on Capitol Hill, and a young woman who is visited by an angel after she prays to ask if it's okay that she's a lesbian.

Tuesday, December 10th @ 7 pm

Pride Residency and Performance by WADE Dance

Four choreographers will showcase new work that celebrates and explores LGBTQIA+ issues and identity including Do You Still Believe? which explores the parallels of the queer community and religion, and Fragility Cycle presented by Donald Lee.

Wednesday, December 11th @ 7pm

Celebration of Immigration

An eclectic mix of five new shows centered around the theme of immigration including music, dance, and a play that explores the trend of young Nigerians leaving their country for a better life and a music by Natie that centers around being uprooted and mixed race.

Wednesday, December 11th @ 8.30 pm

Celebration of LGBTQIA+

Four shows celebrate the LGBTQIA+ experience including a dance piece, a solo show (with music) that centers around a 19th century gender non-conforming pioneer Lucy Ann Joseph Israel Lobdell, and two short musicals including BIG ASS SECRET about a gay Florida high schooler.

Thursday, December 12th @ 7 pm

Celebration of Women

Five dance and short plays that celebrate women will be featured including Groove with Me, an organization that offers free afterschool and summer dance classes, and I AM by Miranda Stuck that revolves around living with chronic illness.

Thursday, December 12th @ 8.30pm

Climate Change Action

Four short theatre and dance pieces share the evening with a focus on climate change, including the play Ǝverything Okay where the family relocates to Mars to avoid the problems the earth faces.

Friday, December 13th @ 7pm

Human beings are members of a whole, Dance event curated by Tina Bararian

An evening of dance that features four new works including Built On Kindness, a satirical dance piece on Ali Khamenei's 40 years of dictatorship in Iran, and Ünzile about a young Turkish girl who is forced into marriage.

Friday, December 13th 8.30pm

IHRAF TRANSforms. Celebration of Trans Artists

Trans Artists will be celebrated with an evening of theatre and dance including the new musical Translucent about a young Latina trans woman who is about to immigrate to a new country, and the play Unbending which encapsulates the complex dichotomy faced by trans individuals.

Saturday, December 14th @ 3pm

Celebration of Human Rights

Six dance and theatre pieces will be showcased including the musical Another Cousin's Wedding, where a closeted gay man is about to be set up with a traditional marriage, and the dance piece We Rise which addresses the critical issue of domestic violence, aiming to uplift and empower women worldwide.

Saturday, December 14th @ 7pm

Celebration of Human Rights

Dance and theatre share the bill including the short play Divine Hotline by Steph Prizhitomsky, and The Blackbird Trilogy, a compelling musical endeavor which captures the struggle for freedom in America through three original songs written and performed by Lindsey Wilson and Human Hearts Trio.

Sunday, December 15th @ 3pm

What to do? An evening of dance curated by Charly Santagado.

Four dance pieces are included in this performance block including The Wetting of 12pm which uses physicality's derived from the feminist punk rock movement, and IMGE Dance will perform excerpts from their piece (heart)beat which examine the dynamics of gender norms and societal rules.

Sunday, December 15th @ 7pm

Ten Minute Performance Festival

Six dance and theatre pieces close out the festival including the one-person/puppetry show You Have Arrived that brings the pressing issues of climate change and climate refugees to life without uttering a single word, and Skin Deep performed by queer immigrant artists Sara Pizzi and Aika Takeshima.

