Teatro SEA Unveils Lineup of Plays for 15th Season of MicroTheater New York

Teatro SEA has revealed the plays that will be presented in the 15th season of MicroTheater New York, to be held on June 21, 22, and 23, 2024. Providing a platform for new small-format theatrical productions, MicroTheater will feature all the plays on a single stage, alternating with other productions.

Due to the temporary closure of Teatro SEA for renovations at El Clemente, MicroTheater will be held at Teatro Círculo. After evaluating the submitted proposals, the organizing committee has selected the stand-up performances for the 15th season as follows:

Del Closet al Borde by Charlie Z

El Reguetonero by Carlos Canales

La Novia es Mi Hijo by Antonio Barrios Valle

La Mosca by Carolina Cuervo Navia

Niño a Los 40 by Txemi Parra

Trenzas, Sapos y Mariposas by Nazareno Ciminari

The chosen performances will be held on June 21, 22, and 23, 2024.

