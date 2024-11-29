TWELVE ANGRY MEN Comes to Ourglass Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ourglass Theatre Company has announced its debut production of Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose, adapted by Sherman L. Sergel. This powerful drama, which explores the intersection of justice, prejudice, and personal bias, will be presented for a limited engagement at Atlantic Theatre Company Stage Two, running from 6th of December 2024 to 7th of December 2024.

The Last Student Company to Come Out of Atlantic's Full-Time Conservatory Ourglass Theatre Company celebrates its debut production with, Twelve Angry Men. This talented group of emerging theater artists has forged a production that resonates deeply with the concerns of today's society, grappling with issues of systemic bias, the fragility of justice, and the ways in which personal experience can shape our perceptions of truth.

About Ourglass Theatre Company

Our theatre company is driven by a profound belief in the transformative power of theater. We strive to create work that leaves our audience changed without dictating their emotions. We commit to practicing this radical power with every performance, allowing ourselves to be transformed alongside our audience... This work is challenging, but we find joy in exploration, and we hope this joy resonates with our audience. We believe that at the end of the day, art is a risk, and we are committed to exploring our creative bounds together.

Estimated run-time of 1 hour 30 minutes, with no intermission.

Seating is open, but ADA-seating is limited, so please let us know ahead of time what accommodations you may need. The venue is fully ADA-accessible.

Please be advised: this production contains flashing strobe lights, loud noises, and simulated violence with a weapon

Produced by special arrangement with THE Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois.

The cast for the production includes Victoria Leigh (Juror 1), Liza Eller (Juror 2), Alfredo Reyes (Juror 3), Grace Terrano (Juror 4), Nhat Trinh (Juror 5), Mya Bruno (Juror 6), Collin Durrant (Juror 7), Zoe Walgren (Juror 8), Meshal Alsunaid (Juror 9), Eli Nuss (Juror 10), Beamer (Juror 11), and Megan Piggott (Juror 12). Kate Sweitzer serves as the Guard, while Julia Sioss presides as the Judge.

On the creative side, the team includes Kate Low as Artistic Director, Elizabeth Ombrellaro as Managing Director, and Gissel Villanueva handling Ensemble Direction and Scenic Design. The production is directed by David Najam Liskow and Isabela Tilli, with Garrett Hannigan and Julia Sioss managing Sound and Lighting Design. Josh Bloom serves as Technical Director and House Manager, while Zoe Loveless oversees production as the Production Manager. Natalia Fuentes is the Stage Manager, Jack Lyme handles Costume Design, and Bar Zivlin contributes as the Dramaturg. Kate Sweitzer also leads Marketing, Charley Layton works as the Dialect Coach, and Judi Lewis Ockler choreographs fight scenes.

