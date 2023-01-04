Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage

Performances run January 12-14.

Jan. 04, 2023  
THE VICKSBURG PROJECT Will Get World Premiere at Harlem Stage

Harlem Stage kicks off 2023 with the world premiere of the exploded song cycle The Vicksburg Project, produced by Mabou Mines and piece by piece productions, and created by Eve Beglarian, Karen Kandel, and Mallory Catlett. The timely new work traces the Mississippi city's painful history through the experiences of women and gender-expansive residents across two centuries. Performances take place at the Harlem Stage Gatehouse (150 Convent Avenue, New York) on Thursday, January 12 at 7:30pm, January 13 at 7:30pm, and January 14 at 2pm and 7:30pm. Tickets, $25-35, can be purchased at harlemstage.org.

The texts of The Vicksburg Project are constructed from historical diary entries, letters home, newspaper accounts, live interviews, and original writing by Karen Kandel as well as poetry by June Jordan, Thylias Moss, and Lucille Clifton. These materials are spun into intimate songs and confessions inspired by everything from parlor music of the 1860s to traditional blues of the 1920s to freedom songs of the 1960s, and from Wagnerian lushness to solo uke strumming to a capella chant.

The Vicksburg Project resurrects deeply researched stories from the Civil War, Jim Crow, and the Civil Rights Movement, and integrates the creators' own experiences as women-Black and white, straight and gay, the descendants of enslavers and the enslaved. The work acknowledges the humanity in every person's story.

The Vicksburg Project is supported, in part, by public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, The New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and with support from: New Music USA, The Made in NY Women's Film, TV & Theatre Fund by the City of New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment in association with The New York Foundation for the Arts, The Café Royal Cultural Foundation, Axe-Houghton Foundation, and the JKW Foundation

Photo Credit: Richard Termine




Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest Photo
Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest
Desi Waters shared the best actress award for her portrayal of abolitionist Sojourner Truth in the drama 'Dust of Egypt' at the New York Theater 2022 Winterfest Awards ceremony which took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side.
Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years Photo
Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years
Cathy Carlton (AEA) is set to return to the New York stage after a long absence for the role of Pauline in The Dog Showpremiering at The Players Theater January 12-29.
Photos: Go Inside Party Honoring STEALING MONA LISA Anniversary Photo
Photos: Go Inside Party Honoring STEALING MONA LISA Anniversary
Some members of the cast of Stealing Mona Lisa, a new musical, celebrated this anniversary at Theater for the New City. The show Stealing Mona Lisa - a new musical - is running there through Jan. 8. Check out photos!
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series in Febr Photo
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series in February
Theater Resources Unlimited will present the 23rd annual series of new plays, now virtual, by TRU writers produced by TRU producers, as part of TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series on Sundays, February 12 & 19, 2023 at 3pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Desi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 WinterfestDesi Waters Wins Best Actress Award at NY Theater 2022 Winterfest
January 3, 2023

Desi Waters shared the best actress award for her portrayal of abolitionist Sojourner Truth in the drama 'Dust of Egypt' at the New York Theater 2022 Winterfest Awards ceremony which took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side.
Cathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 YearsCathy Carlton Returns To The New York Stage in THE DOG SHOW After 30 Years
January 3, 2023

Cathy Carlton (AEA) is set to return to the New York stage after a long absence for the role of Pauline in The Dog Showpremiering at The Players Theater January 12-29.
Photos: Go Inside Party Honoring STEALING MONA LISA AnniversaryPhotos: Go Inside Party Honoring STEALING MONA LISA Anniversary
December 31, 2022

Some members of the cast of Stealing Mona Lisa, a new musical, celebrated this anniversary at Theater for the New City. The show Stealing Mona Lisa - a new musical - is running there through Jan. 8. Check out photos!
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series in FebruaryTheater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series in February
December 30, 2022

Theater Resources Unlimited will present the 23rd annual series of new plays, now virtual, by TRU writers produced by TRU producers, as part of TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series on Sundays, February 12 & 19, 2023 at 3pm.
Ukrainian Actors to Perform Devised Piece MOTHERMOTHERLAND In Free NYC Showcase in JanuaryUkrainian Actors to Perform Devised Piece MOTHERMOTHERLAND In Free NYC Showcase in January
December 30, 2022

Following performances around the country, including at the Kennedy Center, MOTHERMOTHERLAND, a devised performance created by Slovo. Theater Group, comes to New York City for five performances, offering audiences complimentary tickets.
share