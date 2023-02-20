Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MINOTAUR Rescheduled For April At The American Theatre Of Actors

In this witty, radical reimagining of the Greek Minotaur myth, the story of the hero vanquishing the monster takes on many new levels.

Feb. 20, 2023  

THE MINOTAUR Rescheduled For April At The American Theatre Of Actors

Due to a Covid issue, this witty, radical reimagining of the Greek Minotaur myth has been reschedule for April at the landmark ATA.

The new run will be April 5 - 9 (8:00 p.m. on Wednesday - Saturday; and a special Easter Sunday show at 3:00 p.m.)

The American Theatre of Actors horns in on the classics and makes them contemporary with The Minotaur by Anna Ziegler. Directed by Gabe Girson and featuring Emerson Buchholz, Liz Dutton, Dante Jayce, Robert Maisonett, Devin Romero, and Em Whitworth, with music by Sarah Kaufman and Mark Weissglass and lighting design by Daniel Weissglass.

Even in a myth's thousandth retelling, nothing is set in stone. In this witty, radical reimagining of the Greek Minotaur myth, the story of the hero vanquishing the monster takes on many new levels. The tale of the Minotaur, Theseus, and Ariadne plays out with a "Greek Chorus" of a rabbi, priest, and lawyer. The questions of "are we truly responsible for our actions" or "Is the mission to slay a beast" truly just come into play. The biggest question ... fate vs choice.




