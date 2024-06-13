THE MASQUE OF NIGHT Returns To Casa Clara This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Place Players have announced the limited New York engagement of the critically acclaimed THE MASQUE OF NIGHT, directed by Craig Bacon and Janina Picard. This Romeo & Juliet cabaret will take place at the enchanting Casa Clara (218 E 25th St, New York, NY, 10010). Performances are June 21 and 22 at 7:00 pm. Tickets start at $25 and are available at https://www.newplaceplayers.org/.

Directed by Bacon, a seasoned professional with a 40-year career in New York City and Europe, and co-directed by Picard, a talented German-born actor and director, THE MASQUE OF NIGHT seamlessly blends Shakespeare's iconic text with chamber music and songs by David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Rufus Wainwright, and original compositions by Musical Director Flavio Gaete. The four actor-musicians will transport the audience to the very heart of the iconic lovers' timeless journey.

Casa Clara, a former foundry and stone sculpture atelier provides the perfect immersive venue with sofas, dining chairs, a skylight, balconies, and a fabulous collection of eclectic art. With forty-plus guests in such a glorious intimate space, THE MASQUE OF NIGHT is a soirée not to be missed!

THE MASQUE OF NIGHT stars Maximilian Macdonald (Romeo), Libby Lindsey (Juliet), Anna Bikales (Nurse), and Flavio Gaete (Benvolio, Mercutio, Friar Lawrence, Prince, Balthazar). Bikales and Gaete also serve as principal musicians.

The Masque of Night is produced by New Place Players, Production Manager and Stage Manager is Rose Kanj and General Manager is Leah Michalos, graphic design by Cristian Gastelo, and filming by Reza Mirjalili. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

