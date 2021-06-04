THE MARRIAGE OF ALICE B. TOKLAS By Gertrude Stein Zoom Fundraiser

Saturday June 19, at 7pm, live The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein, written and directed by Edward Einhorn, will have a live Zoom production broadcast via YouTube on Saturday June 19. It will reunite the original New York cast: Jan Leslie Harding, Mia Katigbak, Grant Neale, and Alyssa Simon.

A marriage farce in which four actors play over thirty characters. Identities are merged and submerged. Written in a style that echoes Stein's work, this is a comic fantasy with serious intent. It received a CRITIC'S PICK from The New York Times' co-chief reviewer, Jesse Green.

This will be a fundraiser, raising money for Untitled Theater Company No. 61's new season, especially the Off-West End London production of The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein at the Jermyn Street Theatre. Originally scheduled for May - June 2020, the Jermyn Street show was canceled due to Covid. It is in the process of being rescheduled for the coming season.

The Zoom production will be designed by Rachael Langton, with a number of visual flourishes and surprises. Sound by Mark Bruckner.

Untitled Theater Company No. 61 is a Theater of Ideas: scientific, political, philosophical, and above all theatrical. UTC61 has been performing independent theater in New York for over 25 years, collaborating with venues such as HERE, The New Ohio, 3LD, La MaMa, Judson Church, The Brick, and other downtown spaces. They have also maintained a durable partnership with the Czech Republic, originally established though their work with former President Vaclav Havel during their 2006 Havel Festival. Recent UTC61 work has been Critic's Picks in The New York Times, The Village Voice, and Time Out New York.

Available recorded until Wednesday June 25. Buy tickets from www.untitledtheater.com.