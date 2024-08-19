THE LAST PODCAST ON EARTH Comes to The Tank Theater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Last Podcast on Earth a new play by Kaley Ronayne, comes to The Tank Theater next month. Performances are September 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th, and 15th* at 7 PM, and September 12 at 9:30 PM*

*Performance to be livestreamed

Set in an apocalyptic world unraveling under the weight of late-stage capitalism, The Last Podcast on Earth explores the complexities of female friendship, fame, the absurdities of our digital age, and begs the question - is anyone listening?

Directed by Jess Barbagallo (Snatch Adams & Tainty McCracken Present It's That Time Of The Month) and starring Kaley Ronayne (The Resident), Sarah Coffey (31 Candles) and Ryan Spahn (Jordans).

Full Creative Team:

Kaley Ronayne (Playwright/Actor)

Sarah Coffey (Actor)

Ryan Spahn (Actor)

Jess Barbagallo (Director)

Zack Tinkelman (Lighting Design)

Mitchell Polonsky (Sound Designer)

Emily Howe (Stage Manager)

Orsetto Productions (Producer)

Raphaelle Condo (Costume Designer)

Nikki Diloreto (Dramaturgy)

Tom Wilton (Photography)

Jono Mahoney (Graphic Design)

Comments