News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE LAST PODCAST ON EARTH Comes to The Tank Theater Next Month

Performances run September 6-15.

By: Aug. 19, 2024
THE LAST PODCAST ON EARTH Comes to The Tank Theater Next Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Last Podcast on Earth a new play by Kaley Ronayne, comes to The Tank Theater next month. Performances are  September 6th, 7th, 8th, 13th, 14th, and 15th* at 7 PM, and September 12 at 9:30 PM*

LATEST NEWS

THE IPHONE ARIAS Will Have One Night Showing at The Performance Project at University Settlement
THE SCARLET LETTER Musical To Receive Concert Presentation At The Green Room 42
Pryce, Sheen & More to Lead WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
Off The Wall Productions To Return To New York With TIN CHURCH

*Performance to be livestreamed

Set in an apocalyptic world unraveling under the weight of late-stage capitalism, The Last Podcast on Earth explores the complexities of female friendship, fame, the absurdities of our digital age, and begs the question - is anyone listening?

Directed by Jess Barbagallo (Snatch Adams & Tainty McCracken Present It's That Time Of The Month) and starring Kaley Ronayne (The Resident), Sarah Coffey (31 Candles) and Ryan Spahn (Jordans).

Full Creative Team:

Kaley Ronayne (Playwright/Actor)

Sarah Coffey (Actor)

Ryan Spahn (Actor)

Jess Barbagallo (Director)

Zack Tinkelman (Lighting Design)

Mitchell Polonsky (Sound Designer)

Emily Howe (Stage Manager)

Orsetto Productions (Producer)

Raphaelle Condo (Costume Designer)

Nikki Diloreto (Dramaturgy)

Tom Wilton (Photography)

Jono Mahoney (Graphic Design)




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos