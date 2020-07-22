THE JEANE DIXON EFFECT Audio Play Released

THE JEANE DIXON EFFECT, a play by Joseph Rodota based on the life of the late "celebrity psychic" Jeane Dixon, has been released as an audio play on Apple Podcasts and other platforms.

The play stars Valerie Leonard in the role of Jeane Dixon. Rob Olmsted directed and edited the production.

Rodota was inspired to write the play after rediscovering Jeane Dixon while writing his book THE WATERGATE: Inside America's Most Infamous Address (William Morrow 2018). The story relies in part upon documents he unearthed in the presidential libraries of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, as well as the National Archives.

THE JEANE DIXON EFFECT was incubated at Sacramento's B Street Theatre, with a staged reading in 2018. Subsequent staged readings were held at the Mansion on 'O' Street in Washington, DC, directed by Rick Hammerly, and at the Baltimore Playwrights Festival.

More info on the production can be found at www.facebook.com/jeanedixoneffect and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jeane-dixon-effect/id1524099597.

