THE IDEALIST: The New Off-off Broadway Show Comes to the Latea Theater As Part of New York Summerfest

"The Idealist", written and directed by Israeli director and filmmaker Aya Bogod (She/Her) has premiered this week, Tuesday May 24th, at the Latea Theater as a part of New York Summerfest Festival.

In this surrealistic play, we follow the 'Idealist' (played by Atlantic Acting School alumni Ian Eric (He/Him)), who engages throughout the play in a variety of interactions and discussions, all in the great attempt to make a difference in the world and to help people find their true calling. Throughout the play, The Idealist, who believes in the good of all mankind, learns that not every man is kind.

"The idealist is a play about how we as humans create our own hardships" shared Eric, "even those of us with the best intentions may find that our morals do not always align with others."

Supporting Eric is a talented cast of Atlantic Acting School alumni, Cassidy Moran (She/Her) as The Politician, Jack Whyte (He/Him) as The Man, Doron Malka (She/Her) as Martin, Maya Shoham (She/Her) as The Crazy Woman, and Ramsden Madeus (He/Him) as The Soldier.

"Most of the characters in the play are nameless" explains Bogod, "so they really represent an idea of what a Politician is, what Idealist or a Soldier are rather than an individual person." Bogod continues describing the nature of the play by touching the subject of casting: "The play was written for a non-binary casting, so that every character can be played by any gender depending on who is the actor or actress playing the role."

In The Idealist, The main character fights to prove that the world is good, that man is good or at least is capable of change. "The play is a unique place where idealism meets reality", Doron Malka, one of the cast members, explains, "the system that doesn't look for the long term solutions, and promotes the idea of the American dream without really addressing the circumstances and needs of all different people in society".

"It is a great experience to bring this show to an audience for the first time. Since it is a somewhat strange play, we weren't sure how people will react to it." shared Bogod after the premiere, "It was extremely interesting to see the first audience reactions - half of them were laughing, and on the other half is horrified."

"the beauty of this play is that it confronts us with the ugliness of the world", Shoham who portrays the Crazy Woman explains, "it is an exercise for all of us in empathy".

Interested parties are invited to view show dates and purchase tickets at: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/the-idealist/ or in person at the Latea Theater ticket office.