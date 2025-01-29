THE ELEVENTH GOODBYE: A NEW PLAY to be Presented by The Fool Volk

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following their recent sold out run of Take Me to Dollywood, The Fool Volk (Harris Singer-Artistic Director/Co-Founder, Sammy Rivas-Associate Artistic Director/Co-Founder, Vero Matheny-Associate Artistic Director) will present The Eleventh Goodbye: a new experimental play to be performed at Rosenthal Wine Merchant Selections. Consistent with The Fool Volk's intention to push the boundaries of theatre, The Eleventh Goodbye is to be staged at a wine club and will be performed by real-life couple Carson S. Davis and Savanna La Selva.

Harris Singer's new one-act play, The Eleventh Goodbye offers an intimate theatrical collage of two people who go together like coffee and moisturizer. You read that correctly. The Eleventh Goodbye chronicles Dusty and Birdie dissolving their relationship-or trying to. A complex, intimate, and funny examination of relationship, this play grapples with what it means to hold on when you shouldn't.

Performances begin Friday, February 21, 2025, and will run through Saturday, February 22.

Creative team: Harris Singer (Director, Playwright)

Cast featuring: Carson S. Davis & Savanna La Selva

Playwright Harris Singer's Trying For Hedda was recently curated for La MaMa Experiments Play Reading Series, and his play Take Me To Dollywood is to be performed in La MaMa ETC's 2026 season.

The Fool Volk is an emerging theatre collective that believes silliness goes hand in hand with change. They focus on re-framing and re-calibrating by creating work that takes advantage of the medium of theatre. The Fool Volk utilizes puppets, devising, tasks, games, jokes, classical theater, and experimental theatre. They were the first and only theatre collective in residence at La MaMa Galleria where they were tasked with organizing, producing, and performing devised theatre in response to gallery exhibitions. The Fool Volk has been asked to bring their sold out run of Take Me To Dollywood, previously performed at St. Lydia's in Gowanus Brooklyn, to La MaMa ETC's 2026 season.

