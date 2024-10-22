THE BETROTHED Comes to The Tank This November 

Performances run November 14-18.
Literally Broke and The Tank will present The Betrothed, a new play by Scarlett Grace McCarthy. Directed by Sarah Connolly, The Betrothed will run from November 14th through November 18th at The Tank.
The Betrothed is a farcical comedy of manners set in the late nineteenth century. Featuring a lively ensemble, The Betrothed reshapes Victorian parlor comedies into a sapphic and satirical exploration of gender roles and desires.
The all-female production features a cast that includes Emily Oliveira, Georgia Kate Cohen, Tiara Francis, Caroline Hawthorne, Lizzie Sims, and Maddie Ryan.
The performance schedule is as follows:
Thursday, November 14th, 7 pm
Saturday, November 16th, 7 pm
Sunday, November 17th, 3 pm
Monday, November 18th, 7 pm
The Betrothed runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. The Tank is located at 312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $20 to $30 on The Tank's website.
Videos