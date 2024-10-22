THE BETROTHED Comes to The Tank This November 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Literally Broke and The Tank will present The Betrothed, a new play by Scarlett Grace McCarthy. Directed by Sarah Connolly, The Betrothed will run from November 14th through November 18th at The Tank.

The Betrothed is a farcical comedy of manners set in the late nineteenth century. Featuring a lively ensemble, The Betrothed reshapes Victorian parlor comedies into a sapphic and satirical exploration of gender roles and desires.

The all-female production features a cast that includes Emily Oliveira, Georgia Kate Cohen, Tiara Francis, Caroline Hawthorne, Lizzie Sims, and Maddie Ryan.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, November 14th, 7 pm

Saturday, November 16th, 7 pm

Sunday, November 17th, 3 pm

Monday, November 18th, 7 pm

The Betrothed runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. The Tank is located at 312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018. Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $20 to $30 on The Tank's website.

Comments