TCG Announces New Appointments To Board Of Directors

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, welcomes six new members to its board of directors: May Adrales, associate artistic director, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee, WI; John Fontillas, planner, architect, partner, H3, New York, NY; Angela Gieras, executive director, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Kansas City, MO; Mara Isaacs, founder and executive/creative producer, Octopus Theatricals, New York, NY; Anthony Rodriguez, producing artistic director and co-founder, Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville, GA; and Hana S. Sharif, artistic director, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, St. Louis, MO.

"As TCG embarks on its next phase of strategic visioning, we're so grateful to turn to the deep and diverse experiences on our board," said Teresa Eyring, executive director, TCG. "This new class embodies the evolving leadership of our not-for-profit and commercial theatre sectors and will help us strengthen our ever-evolving theatre ecology."

Kathryn M. Lipuma, executive director, Writers Theatre, chairs a returning slate of officers that includes: vice chairs Larissa Fasthorse, playwright and choreographer, Santa Monica, CA and Meghan Pressman, managing director, Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, CA; treasurer Ellen Richard, executive director, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach, CA; and secretary Eileen J. Morris, artistic director, The Ensemble Theatre, Houston, TX. Rebecca Hopkins, managing director of Florida Studio Theatre, returns as the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) liaison.

"I am so excited to begin my second year as Board Chair and am deeply thankful to all the Board members who are continuing their service for another term. And of course, I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome our six new dynamic members to the board," said Kathryn M. Lipuma, executive director, Writers Theatre. "Together, along with TCG's talented and dedicated staff, we stand committed to serving our field with the programs and services that help our community thrive and invest in resources and advocacy that will help us build a strong future for all our members and artists."

Returning board members include: Joseph P. Benincasa, president and CEO, The Actors Fund, New York, NY; Raymond Bobgan, executive artistic director, Cleveland Public Theatre, Cleveland, OH; Jeremy B. Cohen, producing artistic director, Playwrights' Center, Minneapolis, MN; Kristen Coury, founder and producing artistic director, Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples, FL; Joshua Dachs, principal, Fisher Dachs Associates Theatre Planning and Design, New York, NY; Will Davis, director and choreographer; New York, NY; Snehal Desai, producing artistic director, East West Players, Los Angeles, CA; Kelvin Dinkins Jr., assistant dean/general manager, Yale School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre, New Haven, CT; Teresa Eyring, executive director, Theatre Communications Group, New York, NY; Nataki Garrett, artistic director; Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ashland, OR, Derek Goldman, co-founding director, Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics; Director, playwright/adapter, professor, Georgetown University, Washington, DC; Jamie Herlich McIalwain, director of development, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle, WA; Susan Hilferty, costume and set designer, New York, NY; Laurie McCants, co-founder, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, Bloomsburg, PA; Johamy Morales, director of education, Seattle Children's Theatre, Seattle, WA; Kevin Moriarty, artistic director, Dallas Theater Center, Dallas, TX; Eileen J. Morris, artistic director, The Ensemble Theatre, Houston, TX; Lisa Portes, director and educator, Chicago, IL; Meghan Pressman, managing director, Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, CA; Francine T. Reynolds, artistic director; New Stage Theatre, Jackson, MS; Ellen Richard, executive director, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach, CA; Blake Robison, artistic director; Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati, OH; Nikkole Salter, actress, playwright, educator, and arts advocate, Bloomfield, NJ; Tim Sanford, artistic director, Playwrights Horizons, New York, NY; Carlo Scandiuzzi, philanthropist, executive and community leader, Seattle, WA; David Schmitz, executive director, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago, IL; Harold Steward, interim executive director, The Theater Offensive, Boston, MA; and Robert P. Warren, president, The William & Eva Fox Foundation, Bethesda, MD.

Members of TCG's board serve up to three two-year terms. Board officers serve terms of one-year, renewable, and concurrent with the fiscal year of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Learn more about the TCG Board here: http://www.tcg.org/about/board.cfm.





