No gimmicks, just great stories. Hosted by Harmon Leon. Don't miss out!
POPULAR
TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is coming to Red Room above KGB Bar (85 E. 4th St, NYC) on Friday, Jan 12th, 7pm.
$12, 2 drink min, 21+
No hokey gimmicks. No dumb themes - TALE brings you the best in NYC's storytelling! Past storytellers include Roy Wood Jr (Daily Show), Jena Friedman (Borat), and Anthony Haden-Guest (Vanity Fair).
Hosted by Harmon Leon (99 Percent Invisible); Kendra Cunningham (Just For Laughs); Rhonda Hansome (Sirius XM); M Leona Godin (New York Times); Sean O'Brien (Moth Grand Slam).
TIX: Click Here
