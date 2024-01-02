TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING is coming to Red Room above KGB Bar (85 E. 4th St, NYC) on Friday, Jan 12th, 7pm.

$12, 2 drink min, 21+

No hokey gimmicks. No dumb themes - TALE brings you the best in NYC's storytelling! Past storytellers include Roy Wood Jr (Daily Show), Jena Friedman (Borat), and Anthony Haden-Guest (Vanity Fair).

Hosted by Harmon Leon (99 Percent Invisible); Kendra Cunningham (Just For Laughs); Rhonda Hansome (Sirius XM); M Leona Godin (New York Times); Sean O'Brien (Moth Grand Slam).

TIX: Click Here